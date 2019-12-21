The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Good Newwz actors join the 100 episodes celebration

The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

This weekend, Good Newwz actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani will join the 100 episodes celebration of The Kapil Sharma Show. To mark the occasion, Kumar will take over the show and play host for a day. Joining the actors would be pop musicians Badshah, Asses Kaur, Hardy Sandhu, Tanishq Bagchi and DJ Chetas.

Akshay Kumar’s mother loves The Kapil Sharma Show

Khiladi Kumar will start the show by congratulating the team for hitting a century. The actor will add that he hopes the show continues to do well for years. He will go on to reveal that his mother loves watching the show. To make the celebration fun, Kumar will showcase his special naagin dance on the stage.

Sapna gifts Kareena the most expensive set of earrings

Since it is her first time on the show, Kareena Kapoor will be seen having a blast. To give her a warm welcome, Sapna (Krushna Abhishek) will decide to surprise the actor and get her the most expensive gift. Bebo will be shocked to see the pair of earrings made out of onions. Finding it quite interesting, she would flaunt the same on the show.

Iss weekend Kareena Kapoor aa rahi hai Kapil ke manch par pehli baar lekar #GoodNewwz! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow ke 100 episodes pure hone ka mazedaar celebration, iss weekend raat 9:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/Vz0vGhVP7d — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 19, 2019

Badshah offered Diljit’s role

Kapil Sharma will ask Badshah if he was indeed offered Vicky Kaushal’s role in Lust Story. The rapper will agree and say that he was a little unsure about playing a man who couldn’t satisfy his wife. That’s when he decided to make his acting debut with Khandani Shafakhana. He will also reveal that he was offered Diljit’s role in Good Newwz. The singer will laughingly add that in the film they wanted him to play the role of a man who isn’t able to get his wife pregnant.

Karan will never play cupid for me: Kiara

Kapil Sharma will pull Kiara Advani’s legs by talking about how she has been collaborating multiple times with Karan Johar. Sharma will then ask the actor if Johar will also find a match for her. While Bebo will jump in the conversation agreeing with Kapil, Kiara will reveal that Karan has already told her that he will never play cupid for her.

DJ wale baby mere gaana baja de, says Mika Singh

On asked if he has ever received weird requests at a party, DJ Chetas will share that it came from Mika Singh. He will reveal that Mika insists that he played only his songs. The DJ will share that since Mika really enjoys dancing, he couldn’t deny his requests seeing how much fun he was having.

Kareena Kapoor goes down memory lane

Talking about her childhood, Kareena Kapoor will share that her grandfather Raj Kapoor used to love mangoes and used to keep it locked in his room. She will add that all the kids in the house would try to steal it but never managed to get it. She will laughingly add that elder sister Karisma Kapoor was his favourite and whenever she asked for the fruit, he would say, ‘lo beta lo lo’. Not being able to resist himself, Akshay Kumar will joke that maybe that’s how Karisma got her nickname Lolo

