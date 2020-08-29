The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Frontline warriors to grace the stage

Covid-19 doctors and their team will grace The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday. (Photo: PR)

This Saturday, The Kapil Sharma Show will host frontline warriors – Covid-19 doctors. Joining Kapil Sharma on the stage would be Dr Muffazal Lakdawala and Dr Gautam Bhansal. The episode will turn emotional as they will share their personal and professional challenges while dealing with the pandemic, and what kept them going. They will also be joined by their staff.

When Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala’s son got emotional about the lockdown

While talking about working during the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala will reveal that in a bid to keep his family safe, he didn’t go home for almost five months. He will share that his six-year-old would often get upset not having his father around. Once when he complained to his mother, she explained to him why daddy was not home. To this, the young boy burst out crying and wanted the lockdown to end soon, as he wanted to meet and hug his father. The doctor will also say that his son would wear his clothes and say that now he is the man of the house.

Kapil Sharma takes a selfie with frontline workers Kapil Sharma takes a selfie with frontline workers

Kapil lauds Dr Jyoti’s efforts

Dr Lakdawala will introduce a young doctor, Jyoti, through video call. He will share her heartwarming story where she got back to work just after her father’s demise. An emotional Jyoti will share that her father always used to say that he brought her up to be courageous, and hence she couldn’t sit at home knowing there are patients who need her. Kapil Sharma will laud her spirit and say that her father would be really proud of her.

Dr.Gautam Bhansali on treating Covid-19 patients

Dr Gautam Bhansali will share that he treated all coronavirus affected people without any charge. He will also bust some myths about the disease, and share how one can keep themselves protected from the virus.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

