The Kapil Sharma Show’s first teaser: ‘Now no more tension, no more sadness,’ the team promises. Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back soon on our television screens. Ahead of its premiere, the team has dropped the first teaser of the show. In the teaser, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar and others express their excitement of coming back with yet another season of the comedy show.

Kapil is heard announcing that the team has got fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. He also motivates the audience to get their doses of vaccines too and join the team on the sets of the show. However, a source told indianexpress.com that the makers have not yet decided if they would invite live audience on the show.

As the teaser continues, we see the team celebrate together. Kapil wonders where is Archana Puran Singh. At one point, the host is heard saying to the camera, “Laughter is the best medicine but only after getting vaccination.”

Sharing the promo, Krushna Abhishek wrote, “Lo ji hum log aa gaye ab intezaar khatm love u all ab no tention no udasi (So, the wait is over. Love you all. Now, no more tension and no more sadness).”

Recently, Bharti spoke about The Kapil Sharma Show‘s comeback. The Dance Deewane 3 host told TOI, “We are returning after almost seven months. Aise pandemic mein comedy shows aane chahiye.”

Archana, who joined the show in 2019 and replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu, recently quashed the gossip of her discontinuing the show. She said that ‘there is no truth to these rumours’. “I am not aware of any such development. I am going to be part of the show in its upcoming season. Last year, too, such rumours had started when I was shooting for a film. This year, too, I was shooting for a series and people have assumed that I would quit the show. There is no truth to these rumours,” Archana Puran Singh told E-Times.

The Kapil Sharma Show will air on Sony TV.