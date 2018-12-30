The Kapil Sharma Show first impression: New season, old jokes

After a long wait, Comedian Kapil Sharma finally returned with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show premiered on Saturday night with jokes about Kapil taking a break and shutting down a show (Family Time With Kapil Sharma) that just saw the light of the day. He was even mocked for ruining the careers of his companions and sitting at home doing nothing. Then, Kiku Sharda’s weight came into the spotlight, a few jokes on Chandan Prabhakar’s face followed and pretty girls sitting in the audience received compliments from host Kapil. Oh wait, does all of it sound similar? Yes, we have seen it all in Kapil’s earlier shows.

On Saturday night, the fans of Kapil got to witness the same raw charm which the comedian bore in Comedy Nights With Kapil or The Kapil Sharma Show season one. His self-deprecating jokes hit the right chord with viewers and it was good to have the funny friend of a stressed modern generation back. From among the other cast members of the show, Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu brought the brightest moments to the show and also lifted the performance of Kapil, who looked a bit nervous initially. Krushna Abhishek, the new ingredient in Kapil’s rib-tickling recipe, did add a pleasant flavour as he took a jibe at his animosity with the host. But you ask, what was new? Nothing.

Kapil Sharma played it safe but beyond a point, his brand of humour failed in keeping us entertained. Listening to similar jokes on similar characters got boring. Like, we have seen Kiku Sharda commenting on Kapil’s unemployment while he played Bachaa Yadav and Bharti has made us laugh with her child-like tone earlier too. Kappu and Sumona’s ‘nok-jhok’ is the same. For somebody who is not Navjot Singh Sidhu, it’s difficult to laugh at the same jokes over and over again.

For the celebrity segment, we had Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty who came to promote their masala entertainer Simmba. But more than the film promotion, it turned into DeepVeer’s ‘shaadi’ promotion.

If you have followed Kapil’s previous shows, you’d be aware of his unending crush on Deepika and her getting married to Ranveer did invite some jealous reactions from the actor-comedian. But stretching the joke for the entirety of the episode did say something about the efforts of the writers of the show.

Definitely, this reprised version of The Kapil Sharma Show is way better than Kapil’s previous show on television, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, but Kapil needs to reinvent himself to make the show survive competition from Sunil Grover’s Kanpur Wale Khurranas and an ever-expanding standup catalogue on online streaming platforms.