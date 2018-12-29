The Kapil Sharma Show premiere LIVE UPDATES

Kapil Sharma is back on Sony Entertainment Television with a brand-new edition of The Kapil Sharma Show. Starting tonight, The Kapil Sharma Show, produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

According the makers, in the latest season of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma will be seen running a ‘Salha Center’ (consultancy business) in a mohalla with absurd characters. The wealthy dairy kingpin Bachcha Yadav (Kiku Sharda) with his dominating wife Titli Yadav (Bharti Singh) have rented out houses in the same mohalla. To avoid rent, Kapil has made Bachcha his business partner. The other tenants in the mohalla are played by Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Rochelle Rao and Edward among others.

The first weekend will also see the cast of Simmba – Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood along with director Rohit Shetty grace the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show.