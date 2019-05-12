The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Farah Khan to celebrate Mother’s Day

The Kapil Sharma Show will host Farah Khan on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The acclaimed choreographer-filmmaker will also be accompanied by her triplets – Diva, Anya and Czar.

On the show, Farah will be seen talking about her career, struggles and the challenges of motherhood.

Farah Khan reveals her biggest fear

The filmmaker will reveal that an injection is her biggest fear. Farah will also share a heartwarming story of how she used to get injected five times a day when she was under IVF. It was the same time that she was shooting Om Shanti Om. She took all the pain as she wanted her kids to be born healthy.

When Ed Sheeran met Farah Khan’s kids in their bedroom

Talking about hosting Ed Sheeran, Farah Khan will share how she only knew about his one song. At the party, she reprimanded the DJ for playing sad songs only to be informed that those were Ed Sheeran’s songs. Farah will also state that the international star is quite generous. When he got to know Farah’s kids were not allowed to attend the party, he went on to meet them personally in their bedroom. The loving mom will then share how her kids urged her to throw a party for Coldplay when they were in Mumbai so that the band would meet them in their bedroom.

How Farah Khan cast Suniel Shetty in Main Hoon Na

On the show, Kapil Sharma will get Farah Khan to relive the memories of her first directorial Main Hoon Na. Kapil will quiz Farah on how she cast Suniel Shetty in a negative role, given that he has mostly done positive roles. The director will reveal that her first choice was Naseeruddin Shah but he declined the role saying that he couldn’t stick around for so many days. So, she got him on-board to play Shah Rukh Khan’s father. Farah then went on to approach Kamal Haasan and Nana Patekar but they too said no. She then reached out to Suniel Shetty, who to her surprise said yes by just listening to the first half of the film. Farah will share that Suniel’s character was well appreciated and post Main Hoon Na, he was flooded with offers to play a villain.

Farah Khan’s nickname for Archana Puran Singh

In a revelation of sorts, Farah Khan will share that she was a background dancer in Archana’s first film Jalwa for the song “Feeling Hot Hot”. The choreographer-filmmaker will share that she was just 20 then and had agreed to be a part of the film so that she could have her first flight experience. Farah will go on to say that Archana is one of the most professional and punctual actors she has ever worked with. And this is why she has nicknamed her ‘Shri Devi’. Archana, on her part, will share that she wasn’t keen on doing Mohabbatein as her child was very young then. But when she got to know Farah is choreographing the film, she readily said yes.

Patiala Babes mother-daughter duo joins Farah

To make the occasion of Mother’s Day more special, Patiala Babes actors Paridhi Sharma and Ashnoor Kaur will also grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors will be seen promoting their show. They will also talk about the beauty of their relationship.

Watch the special Mother’s Day episode tonight at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.