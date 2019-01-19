The Kapil Sharma Show: Emraan Hashmi confesses to cheating in an exam

Actors Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary on Saturday will be seen promoting their film Why Cheat India on The Kapil Sharma Show. The two actors will be seen interacting with Kapil Sharma and his team.

While Hashmi will share why he enjoys playing the bad boy, Dhanwanthary will reveal her parents’ reaction to her romancing ‘Bollywood’s serial kisser’ in Why Cheat India. The episode will also see a special appearance from popular singer Guru Randhawa.

Emraan Hashmi’s message to Kapil Sharma on his marriage

Emraan Hashmi took the opportunity to congratulate Kapil Sharma on his marriage. The actor will tell him that he made a good decision by getting married. Hashmi will also confess that he has a hard time justifying his on screen avatar to his wife. He will say, ‘screen mein jo main kaand karta hoon uske kaaran kaafi papad belna padta hai ghar mein.’ The actor will tell The Kapil Sharma Show host that he is safe as he is a comedian and should enjoy his marital life.

When Emraan Hashmi cheated in an exam

When Kapil Sharma will ask Emraan Hashmi if he has ever cheated in his exams, the Why Cheat India actor will share that he had in his second year B.Com examinations. It so happened that Hashmi had his Economics paper and he hadn’t studied for the same. Luckily for him, when the invigilator came, he told the students that they have 45 minutes to copy from their books The actor scored 75 % that year.

Ho jaayiye taiyaar, kyunki iss weekend hogi ek dhamaakedaar raat! Aa rahe hain aapse milne @emraanhashmi aur @GuruOfficial ek saath! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, iss Sat-Sun, raat 9:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/fa8PUEkpTc — Sony TV (@SonyTV) January 15, 2019

Emraan Hashmi’s fascination towards playing the bad boy

Kapil Sharma will be curious to know why Emraan Hashmi mostly plays the bad boy in his films. The actor will share that whenever he is approached by producers and they ask him to play the nice guy, he tells them that ‘chor jaisi shakal hai meri’ (I look like a rogue). Hashmi will tell the host that he himself suggests producers to take good looking boys for these characters and he happily opts to play the bad boy.

Shreya Dhanwanthary’s parents were concerned about her working with Emraan Hashmi

Shreya Dhanwanthary, who is making her Bollywood debut with Why Cheat India, will share about her parents’ reaction when they got to know about Emraan Hashmi playing the lead, She will share that Hashmi’s movies are known for two things – the music and of course, his kissing. Her parents did raise an eyebrow knowing that she will romance the actor but eventually gave in.