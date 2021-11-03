The Kapil Sharma Show: Ekta Kapoor reveals why she’s allowed to only touch Gulzar’s feet by her mother

Kapil Sharma is all set to host Ekta Kapoor and Jeetendra in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. During the episode, Ekta will reveal the family holds director, poet and lyricist Gulzar in high regard.

Ekta explained how just like any other Punjabi household, being a female she isn’t allowed to touch the feet and seek blessings of any elder, but only of the family ‘gurus’. The only exception Ekta’s mother Shobha Kapoor allowed was Gulzar. Ekta said, “Kapil ji main aapko ek baat bataungi. Punjabi gharon mein betiyaan pair nahin chooti but guru ke pair chooti hai. Toh meri mom ne mujhe bataya tha ki kabhi bhi life mein agar aapko Gulzar mile toh unke pair zaroor choona because who aapke pita ke guru hai. (I’ll share something Kapil. In Punjabi households, daughters aren’t supposed to touch anyone’s feet. But my mother told me if ever in life, I meet Gulzar ji, I should always touch his feet because he’s my father’s guru/teacher.)”

Ekta Kapoor further revealed how Gulzar once remembered her by her pet name and her gesture. “I still remember Vishal ji key saath khade the Gulzar ji aur main wahan aayi. Wahan itne saare log the and I touched his feet. It was the most beautiful moment because he saw me, I didn’t even have to tell him I’m papa’s daughter and he remembered me by my pet name. It was just amazing because Parichay I think humare dad ke production house ne produce ki thi and it is a landmark film because I don’t think my dad has ever done aisa role pehle. (I still remember Gulzar ji was once standing with Vishal ji. I went to him and infront of so many people, I touched his feet. It was the most beautiful moment because I didn’t even have to tell him I’m papa’s daughter. He just saw me and remembered me by my pet name. It was just amazing. I think Parichay was my father’s production. It is a landmark film because I don’t think my dad has ever done a role like this.)”

Jeetendra, mostly known for his flamboyant characters onscreen, got to portray a sensitive role in Gulzar’s directorial Parichay (1972). The movie also starred Sanjeev Kumar, Jaya Bhaduri, Pran and Asrani.

The particular episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will air on Saturday on Sony TV at 9.30 PM.