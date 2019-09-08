The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Dream Girl stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha join the fun

On Sunday, the stars of Dream Girl- Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The couple will also be joined by their co-star Manjot Singh. Ayushmann and Nushrat will have a gala time with Kapil Sharma and his team. The duo will also open up about their childhood and share some interesting anecdotes about themselves.

The Kapil Sharma Show is lucky for Ayushmann

Ayushmann Khurrana will talk about the time he had earlier come to promote Andhadhun on Kapil’s show. He will share that he won a National Award for the same film. And so, he considers the platform lucky for himself. Ayushmann, who is known for his comic timing, will also applaud Kapil Sharma’s skills and say that he can easily win an international award in comedy.

Nushrat reveals secrets

While talking about herself, Nushrat Bharucha will share that not many know that she has three tattoos on her body. She will also share that till the age of 15, she used to sleep between her parents. Revealing her beauty secrets, Nushrat will confess that she drinks white coffee instead of the regular one. The actor also spoke about her childhood, when she used to think of herself as Raj from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and spend hours talking to objects around her.

When Ayushmann pretended to speak like a girl in real life

Ayushmann Khurrana will also go on to share a fun incident from his childhood. The actor will share that when he was about 14-15 years of age, he had a girlfriend, whom he used to call on the landline. Whenever the girl’s father picked up the phone, he would modulate his voice and speak in a girl’s tone.

Krushna’s request to Ayushmann

Krushna Abhishek will enter the stage as Sapna and will make an earnest request to Ayushmann Khurrana. Falling down on his feet, Sapna will ask Ayushmann not to play female characters, as no one will give her a job again.