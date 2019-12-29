The Kapil Sharma Show: Popular Bhojpuri stars to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show airs every weekend at 9:30 pm on Sony TV. The Kapil Sharma Show airs every weekend at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

On Sunday night, The Kapil Sharma Show will host popular Bhojpuri stars Dinesh Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Kajal Raghwani, Amarapali, and Nidhi Jha. The actors will not only be seen sharing fun stories from working together but will also be seen pulling each other’s legs.

Nirahua and Kajal on the success of their song ‘Chalakata hamaro jawaani’

In a candid conversation, Kajal and Nirahua will go down the memory lane and share anecdotes from the shoot of their film Bhojpuriya Raja. The actors will share that the song ‘Chalakta hamaro jawani’ went on to become a milestone in their career and crossed 300 million views on YouTube. Kajal will share that the song was being shot at the night and it was raining heavily that day. But the peppy beat of the song kept everyone high on energy.

Kajal on actors choreographing their own songs

Talking about the popularity of Bhojpuri films, Kajal will confess that most of the songs usually have the same dance steps. She will share that when they feel that a particular dance number requires some freshness, they themselves choreograph it.

Pawan Singh on recreating ‘Lagawelu jab lipstick’

The actors will be seen grooving to the new version of the peppy dance number ‘Lagawelu jab lipstick’. On a curious note, Kapil Sharma will ask Pawan Singh the reason behind recreating the song. The actor will share that he composed the song 13 years back when people used to listen to songs in cassettes. And now in the digital age, he wanted the young audience to also enjoy the song and therefore he remixed it.

