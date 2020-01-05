The Kapil Sharma Show preview: When Deepika Padukone stitched Ranveer Singh’s pants during a music festival

The Kapil Sharma Show: Chhapaak’s director Meghna Gulzar and actor Deepika Padukone talked about their film. The Kapil Sharma Show: Chhapaak’s director Meghna Gulzar and actor Deepika Padukone talked about their film.

On Sunday, Deepika Padukone will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. Apart from promoting her next film Chhapaak, the actor will also be seen celebrating her birthday. The team will surprise her with a mini party, and she would be seen gushing over all the attention showered on her. Chhapaak’s director Meghna Gulzar will also join Deepika to talk about their next film.

Why Ranveer didn’t reveal his love life to Kapil

Talking about Ranveer and Deepika, Kapil Sharma will share that on their reception, while Deepika was busy attending guests, Ranveer did a victory dance for Kapil and even gestured that he managed to defeat Kapil. Kapil will also share that probably he was the only one who wasn’t aware of their relationship. Replying to him, Archana will share that Ranveer probably hid his love life as Kapil was his biggest competition.

When Deepika had to stitch Ranveer’s pants at a music festival

Kapil Sharma will ask Deepika about a rumour that she always carries an emergency stitching kit with her. Affirming his queries, she will share a fun incident when at music festival in Barcelona, Ranveer’s pants ripped off when he tried a weird dance step. Deepika will share that she was busy stitching up his pants while everyone around her was dancing.

Deepika and Ranveer’s shoe size is same

Deepika Padukone and Kapil Sharma will be seen talking about marriage and, that’s when Sharma will bring about the topic of sharing between partners. Deepika will stun everyone when she will reveal that her and Ranveer’s shoe size is almost the same. She will add that they often wear each other’s shoes.

Deepika reveals her ‘grahini roop’

Kapil Sharma will further ask Deepika if she attempts doing any of her household chores. To this she will reply that she buys milk everyday and also prepares daily, weekly and monthly lists of grocery shopping.

