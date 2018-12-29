The Kapil Sharma Show: When and where to watch the first episode

The much awaited The Kapil Sharma Show will be back on television tonight. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the show promises some ridiculously hilarious moments.

Where to watch this season’s pilot episode?

The Kapil Sharma Show will premiere today on Sony Entertainment Television. You can also watch the show on Jio TV app.

When to watch?

The comedy show will air every Saturday-Sunday at 9.30 pm starting tonight.

The ensemble cast

After a long gap, Kapil Sharma is back with his popular comedy show. Accompanying him will be a bunch of talented comedians including Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravorty, Chandan Prabhakar and Krushna Abhishek among others. The ensemble cast is sure to make the audience go on a roller-coaster ride full of laughter.

The characters

Bharti Singh aka Tijori Devi will be seen as Bachcha Yadav’s (Kiku Sharda) wife and the mother of his 11 children in the show. Reports suggest that Krushna Abhishek will be essaying three different characters in the show. Sumona Chakravorty will be seen as Tijori Devi’s sister Bhoori.

Last but not the least, the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will feature the cast and crew of Simmba including Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and director Rohit Shetty.