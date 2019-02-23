The Kapil Sharma Show: Stars from Celebrity Cricket League add to the fun

The Kapil Sharma Show will host the biggest stars across regions who are part of the popular Celebrity Cricket League.

Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan from Mumbai Heroes, Jisshu Sengupta from Bengal Tigers, Navraj Hans from Punjab De Sher, Manoj Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) from Bhojpuri Dabanngs, Sudeep from Karnataka Bulldozers, Rajeev Pillai from Kerala Strikers, Sachin Joshi from Telegu Warriors will join Kapil Sharma on stage.

Sohail’s failed attempt at match-fixing

Sohail Khan will reveal that he once tried to fix a match against the Kolkata team, as he knew that even if that team won, they wouldn’t make it to the finals. But Jisshu ensured it was a fair and square one, spoiling all his efforts.

Sapna’s Shetty connection

The naughty Sapna (Krushna Abhishek) will ensure that she is in the good books of Suniel Shetty as she will share that “Gaffar bhai ne bola hai ki Mumbai mein rehna hai to Shetty logon se banakar rakhne ka. (As per Gaffar bhai, if you want to stay in Mumbai, you should be in good terms with Shetty).”

Manoj and Kapil bring the house down with their performance

Manoj Tiwari, who is an acclaimed actor and singer in the Bhojpuri industry showcased his talent on the stage. The seasoned actor was also given company by Kapil Sharma. Their performances added more energy to the episode.

Sohail can never say NO!

Sohail Khan will reveal that he has a tough time saying no. Stating that it often leads him in a messy situation, Sohail will share a hilarious incident. Someone once asked him to come for a shoot on February 30. He even said yes to it only to realise later that the person was only pulling his leg.

Suniel’s instant team formation

Suniel Shetty will share that there are quite a number of good cricketers in Bollywood. When Sohail Khan came up with the idea of organising a Celebrity Cricket League, it took him just five minutes to form the Mumbai team of Mumbai.

