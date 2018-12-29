The Kapil Sharma Show: Everything we know so far

The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back to the small screens today after a long hiatus. The show was temporarily put on hold after Kapil took a few months off to get his health in order but Sony TV had always assured its viewers that their favourite comedian will make a comeback. The channel had earlier issued a statement that read, “Yes, Kapil Sharma is coming home to Sony Entertainment Television with his highly successful weekend comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. We are delighted and looking forward to again collaborate with Kapil and his absolutely talented creative team and actors.”

This time, The Kapil Sharma Show will feature some new faces in the team and for those who have been following comedy on Indian television, it will be nothing less than a treat as this year Kapil joins hands with Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek.

Here’s everything we know about The Kapil Sharma Show so far.

Who are the cast members?

The cast members of The Kapil Sharma Show include Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sumona, Chandan and Sidhu have been a part of Kapil’s gang for a long time now but Bharti and Krushna are the new additions to the bunch.

There were reports of some rivalry between Kapil and Krushna until a few months ago but seems like the two comedians have buried the hatchet. Krushna was also seen at Kapil’s wedding in Jalandhar. In an earlier interview to IANS, Bharti Singh said that she waited for around nine months so that things could materialise on Kapil’s show.

Who are the special guests?

In the first episode, The Kapil Sharma Show will host Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty as the special guests. The trio will be here to promote their film Simmba. On Kapil Sharma’s return to television, Ranveer Singh said, “We can’t tell you how much we have missed you. The way in which you spread cheer amongst millions of people, I pray that you continue doing the same.”

Rohit Shetty said, “Kapil and Krushna are the two best faces on TV. There is no one better than them in terms of comic timing.” Rohit used to be a judge on Comedy Circus back when Kapil and Krushna were contestants on it.

Kapil Sharma’s comedy show has always been a favourite spot for the stars. All the big movie stars make a stop at the show to promote their upcoming films.

When will the show begin?

The Kapil Sharma Show starts airing on December 29. The show will be broadcast every Saturday and Sunday.

What time does it air?

The Kapil Sharma Show will air at 9:30 pm.

Where can you watch it?

You can watch The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Entertainment Television. You can also download the Sony LIV app and watch the show there.