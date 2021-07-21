The Kapil Sharma Show team gets vaccinated ahead of their comeback, post a photo

The Kapil Sharma Show team has shot for the promo of their upcoming season. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

After announcing their comeback, the cast members of The Kapil Sharma Show got themselves vaccinated against Covid-19. Host of the television show Kapil Sharma posted a selfie on his Instagram account. The picture featured Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sudesh Lehri. The actors were seen standing behind a board that read, “I am vaccinated. Are you?” Kapil also asked his followers if they have got themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The selfie of Kapil with his co-stars came after he announced his comeback with the latest edition of The Kapil Sharma Show. “New beginning with all the old faces,” he captioned his picture, which was shared on July 18.

A source told indianexpress.com that the team has shot for the promo of upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show, “The set is under construction and it will take sometime for the series to go on floor. As of now, they have filmed the promos, which will also see the team welcome Sudesh Lehri on board. The show will mostly go on air by end of next month.”

Archana Puran Singh will also join the show as the judge. Earlier this year, there were rumours that the actor has quit the show.

Quashing the rumours, Archana told E-Times, “I am not aware of any such development. I am going to be part of the show in its upcoming season. Last year, too, such rumours had started when I was shooting for a film. This year, too, I was shooting for a series and people have assumed that I would quit the show. There is no truth to these rumours.”

She added, “I enjoy the humour and watch actors perform on stage. It is entertaining and the fact that Kapil chose me to be part of the show, is great. I look forward to be part of the upcoming season, too.”

The Kapil Sharma Show will soon air on Sony TV.