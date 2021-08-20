The Kapil Sharma Show new promo: Akshay Kumar’s early morning entry leaves the cast scurrying to put finishing touches to set

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to hit television screens. While the first episode will host Bhuj: The Pride actors Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, BellBottom cast Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi will grace the second episode of the show. However, Kapil Sharma and his castmates inaugurated the new season by shooting with Akshay. And in the latest promo released by Sony TV, the team is seen scurrying to put the finishing touches to the set after the Bollywood star’s early arrival.

For the unversed, Akshay is an early riser and prefers to shoot in the morning. In the video tweeted by the channel’s Twitter page, the team is seen unprepared to welcome the star. While Archana Puran Singh pulls up Kapil for making her makeup man work on the set, Bharti Singh is also asked to paint the set as soon as she arrives.

Poore ‘Hindustan’ ko hasaane ki @KapilSharmaK9 aur unke pariwaar ne li hai jimmedaari, par dekhiye kaisi chal rahi hai unki taiyyari! Watch #TheKapilSharmaShow, from 21st Aug, Sat-Sun 9:30pm, only on Sony TV. pic.twitter.com/LjCNrpDqRu — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 20, 2021

Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Leheri are also seen cleaning up the set and giving it the finishing touches. Kapil Sharma himself enters with a bucket in hand. Chandan Prabhakar, who is always the butt of all jokes on the show, even tells Kapil to inform Akshay Kumar that they cannot match up to his schedule.

Starting August 21, The Kapil Sharma Show will air on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony TV. While Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Rochelle Rao and Kiku Sharda make a comeback on the show, comedians Sudesh Lehri and Gaurav Gera have been roped in for the new season.