The Kapil Sharma Show: Ayesha Jhulka reveals Akshay Kumar asked her to put soda on her face and eyes

Actor Ayesha Jhulka revealed some intricate details about advices given to her by her then co-star Akshay Kumar back in 90s. The yesteryear star who’s set to grace the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will share things that her choreographer Chinni Prakash and Akshay told her to ensure she stays wide awake on the set.

Ayesha and Akshay have shared screen space in films like Waqt Hamara Hai, Jai Kishen and Dil Ki Baazi, with the most prominent one being Khiladi. In fact sharing an anecdote from shooting the song “Dekha Teri Mast Nigahon Mein” from Khiladi (1992), Ayesha said Chinni Prakash was a tough taskmaster, and did not give any leverage to her even if she was doing double shift.

The rain song was filmed at Natraj studio during the day and she had to shoot another film, Balma, in Chandivali during the night shift. This gave her little time to rest. So, in order to look fresh, her Khiladi co-star Akshay told her to drink soda, milk and soft-drinks. In fact he also told her to wash her face with soda and put some in her eyes too.

“I was most scared of working with Chinni Prakash. And I’ve done the maximum films with him. I had to keep switching between my make-up inside a car for both the films because I always got late to reach Chandivali. This happened for 8-9 days. Both Chinni ji and Akshay told me to take soda, milk and soft drinks as that’ll help me stay wide awake for the shooting at night. They said I should put soda on my face, and also let it go into my eyes! My co-stars and choreographers gave me such advices which I followed diligently,” Ayesha said.

Ayesha Jhulka will appear with Juhi Chawla and Madhoo. The particular episode will air on Sony Entertainment Television coming weekend at 9.30 PM.