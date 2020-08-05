scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Top News

The Kapil Sharma Show: Family of show’s cast, Avrodh actors to be next guests

After hosting actor Sonu Sood, Kapil Sharma will have the team on SonyLIV's latest web series, Avrodh: The Siege Within as his guest in Sunday's episode.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Published: August 5, 2020 3:43:16 pm
kapil sharma show, kapil sharma The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday on Sony TV.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is back with his hit comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. After hosting actor Sonu Sood, Kapil will have the team of SonyLIV’s latest web series Avrodh: The Siege Within as his guests in Sunday’s episode.

A new teaser of the show has Kapil flirting with actor Madhurima Tuli and getting into a fun banter with Darshan Kumaar, Amit Sadh and Neeraj Kabi. In the video, the comedian is also seen in his character of Rajesh Arora who calls WHO to ask the procedure for extracting alcohol from the sanitiser.

Watch the teasers of The Kapil Sharma Show here:

Also, in Saturday’s episode, the cast of the show will be joined by their family members – Parmeet Sethi, Kashmeera Shah and Priyanka Sharda.

kapil sharma show The Kapil Sharma Show will host the family members of its cast in Saturday’s episode.

From talking about their first meeting to revealing each other’s secrets, the family members will share interesting stories on the show. In one of the teasers, we even see Kashmeera making fun of Krushna’s knowledge of the English language. She says, “We were introduced and I asked him, ‘What’s your forthcoming film?’ And Krushna answered, ‘Not fourth, my third film is releasing.’”

krushna abhishek, kashmeera shah Krushna Abhishek and Kashmeera Shah on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs at 9:30 pm every Saturday and Sunday on Sony TV.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sahoo director sujeeth marriage
Inside Saaho director Sujeeth’s wedding

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 05: Latest News

Advertisement