The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals Ranveer Singh is his man-crush

Ayushmann Khurrana has struck gold once again with his latest release Article 15. On Saturday, the actor will be seen promoting the film on The Kapil Sharma Show. Giving him company on stage will be his co-stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa and director Anubhav Sinha.

Ayushmann has a crush on Ranveer Singh

When Kapil Sharma will ask Ayushmann who he has a crush on, the actor will name Ranveer Singh. The Vicky Donor actor will reveal that he has a man-crush on Ranveer and finds him really charming. He will also share that he really likes Deepika Padukone and considers her and Ranveer as one of the most loving couples in the industry. Ayushmann will reveal that he was overjoyed to know that Ranveer and Deepika watched his film Andhadhun while on their honeymoon. He will say that they all have mutual respect and admiration towards each other.

Kaise phisli Kapil ki zubaan aur kaise nikaali Bhoori aur Archana ki jaan? Dekhiye kya kya masti hui shoot ke dauraan. Aur Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, dekhiyega zaroor #TheKapilSharmaShow sirf Sony par! pic.twitter.com/FVr3wsSJwg — Sony TV (@SonyTV) June 28, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana doesn’t want his son to watch his films

When Kapil Sharma will hail Ayushmann for his choice of films, the actor will shock everyone by saying that he doesn’t want his son to watch his films. On asked why, he will reveal that if his son watches his films Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Badhai Ho, he will get very curious and ask him several questions around the concepts of the films. Since his son is only seven now, Ayushmann is not yet prepared to answer his queries.

Ayushmann’s eyebrow woes

Kapil Sharma will tease Ayushmann Khurrana over his bushy eyebrows and ask him if he ever paid his barber to trim it. The actor will laughingly agree to it and share that during his struggling days, most casting directors rejected him because of his eyebrows. They felt it didn’t make him look like a hero. And so Ayushmann would pay the barber extra in the salon to shape his eyebrows in the hope to get a role. Lauding his struggle, Kapil will tell the audience that after Ayushmann, no newcomer should worry about their eyebrows. For all that matters in the industry is sheer talent.