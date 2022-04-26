AR Rahman calls Will Smith ‘a sweetheart,’ reacts on his Oscar slap row: ‘Things happen’

The Academy Awards this year trended for a very different reason. While the best of last year were honoured at the 94th Oscar awards, Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for joking about wife Jada Pinkett Smith hijacked the event. The act of aggression also led to Smith’s ban from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years.

Now, weeks later, AR Rahman has reacted to the incident. On the popular TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show, the composer-singer was shown a picture of himself with Will Smith. While the photo was old, a few comments on it were made post the Oscar incident.

Sharing his experience of meeting Will Smith, AR Rahman said, “He is a sweetheart. He is a nice person,” adding, “Sometimes such things happen.” Rahman was also present at the Oscar ceremony.

On the show, AR Rahman also opened up on his inspirations. The music maestro shared that while there are many who have inspired him in his journey of being a musician, he has been “discovering the old music now like Madan Mohan sahab, SD Burman sahab, Hridaynath Mangeshkar and all the greats.” He also added that in the current generation of musicians, “Shankar, Amit Trivedi, Vishal-Shekhar. Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil composers are bursting with talent.”

AR Rahman was on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Heropanti 2. He has composed music for the film. He was accompanied on the show by the film’s director Ahmed Khan and the star cast, including Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria.

Heropanti 2 marks the first time when Shroff sang a song in the film. The actor crooned “Miss Hairan,” composed by the Oscar-winning composer. The Ahmed Khan directorial will release on April 29.