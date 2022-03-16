Udit Narayan flirts with Alka Yagnik on The Kapil Sharma Show, says ‘Alka ke rag rag mein Udit baitha hai’

Singing icons Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik are set to entertain the audience with their banter in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The hit singing duo of the 1990s will be joined by music composers Anand-Milind. The special episode will see host Kapil Sharma teasing Udit about looking ageless and giving son Aditya Narayan tough competition to this day.

Udit Narayan’s flamboyance isn’t unknown. We saw that in his earlier appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, when he came with Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal. And the latest episode will be no different.

While Udit will be left blushing at Kapil’s observation about his youthful looks, Alka will interrupt and warn Kapil not to appease him so much. Udit will be quick to say Alka is jealous. Alka will also reveal that she has to change her voice while picking her landline telephone to avoid unnecessary calls. She’ll even mimic Udit’s way of saying ‘hello’ on the call. This time Udit will mock her and say, “Alka Yagnik ke rag rag mein Udit baitha hua hai (Udit lives in every breath of Alka Yagnik).”

Co-actors Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda will also leave the guests in splits with their gigs.

Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and music composer duo Anand-Milind found fame with 1987 blockbuster Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The musical hit laid the foundation of their career, and they went on to collaborate in dozens of films including Dil, Beta, Anari and more.