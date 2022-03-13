The Kapil Sharma Show: Post rumours of rift, Akshay Kumar wishes the host a Happy Holi, plants a kiss on his cheek. Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show fans will be treated to a hilarious time tonight as Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will grace the show along with his Bachchhan Paandey team. With the episode also celebrating the occasion of Holi, Akshay will talk about how the festival has a major side effect. “Even the ones you don’t like come up to you, put colors and even give you wet kisses,” he reasons with Archana Puran Singh in the latest promo of the show.

The video also shows Akshay Kumar walking up to Kapil Sharma and giving him a tight hug demonstrating his conversation. He goes on to plant a kiss on his cheeks leaving the latter embarrassed. Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi, who will accompany Kumar, are seen trying to hold their giggles.

. @KapilSharmaK9 bhi nahi bach paaye Holi ki iss atrangi mubarak se! 🤣 Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/QddWK278Lc — sonytv (@SonyTV) March 13, 2022

In a previous promo, Akshay and Kapil were also seen discussing Holi, as Khiladi Kumar said “Main Holi khelta hun tameez se.” He added, “Kuch log toh rang lagane ke liye aise peeche aa jate hain, jaise badla le rahein ho (Some people chase you with colour as if they are taking revenge for something).”

When Jacqueline said that she has never played Holi, Akshay said they can have a Holi party at his house. As Kapil interrupted, “Holi bhi aapke ghar pe, filmein bhi aap hi karo, sab aap hi kar lo (You make the films, you host Holi party, you do everything).” Akshay shot back, “Tu bata? Tere yahan aa jayein? Kaunse vale ghar pe aayein? (Should we come to your house? Which of your houses should we come to?).”

. @akshaykumar ji, ye Holi hai yaa daant manjan ka tyohaar? 🤣 Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/lqJ2KoPvWe — sonytv (@SonyTV) March 13, 2022

Another video from Kapil’s show featuring Akshay was shared on social media where the Bollywood star called the comedian ‘bewafa’. The two were seen cheering to Bachchhan Paandey song “Saare Bolo Bewafa.”

A while back there were rumours of a rift between Kapil and Akshay, but the comedian took to social media to clear the air. He wrote, “Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I have just spoken to paji and sorted all this. It was just a miscommunication. All is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot the Bachchhan Paandey episode. He is my big brother and can never be annoyed with me.”

Bachchhan Paandey is set to release on March 18 in theatres.