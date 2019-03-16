The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Kesari actors Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra to share their fears

Kesari stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra will grace The Kapil Sharma Show today. Joining the stars for an entertaining evening will be CRPF jawans under the leadership of IG Rajkumar.

Advertising

Kapil Sharma will not only host the army officials but will also give them a platform to showcase their talents. Akshay, who has always been vocal about his support for jawans, will also promise to visit Siachen, the toughest army posting, and entertain jawans there.

Akshay’s punctuality was Parineeti’s biggest woe:

Parineeti Chopra will share her experience of working with Akshay Kumar on Kesari. She will talk about how Akshay used to be ready before time and used to wait outside her dressing room. It was really difficult for her to cope with him, but she was amazed to see an actor be so particular about time.

Parineeti owes Akshay a lot of money:

Akshay won many card games that he played with Parineeti on the sets of Kesari. He will reveal that Parineeti owes him a big sum of money.

Advertising

Performing stunts: Now and then

Kapil Sharma will discuss the changes in the filming process of stunts and how technology has made things easier. Khiladi Kumar will then share an instance of how his stunt instructor got angry when he caught Akshay Kumar padding himself for a movie. He will reveal how even when technology has made things very simple, one still needs to know the trick of performing stunts.

Akshay and Parineeti share their fears:

While Akshay Kumar is known to be ‘Khiladi Kumar’, he will share that he fears his wife as well as merry-go-rounds. The actor will add that he doesn’t like the feeling he gets after getting off the ride. Parineeti, on her part, will mention that she is scared of snakes. So much that even if someone jokes about snakes or anything related to the animal, she faints.

Nick Jonas’ gift to Parineeti:

Kapil Sharma’s conversation with Parineeti Chopra will soon turn towards Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ marriage. Kapil will even jokingly address Nick as ‘imported jiju’. Parineeti will then go on to reveal that Nick is an adorable brother-in-law and for the ‘joota-chuppai’ ceremony at the wedding, he gave her dollars and diamonds as shagun.

The Kapil Sharma Show episode with Kesari actors will air tonight at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.