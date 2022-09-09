scorecardresearch
The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar cracks up as Kiku Sharda jokes about Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot

In the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show's new season, actors Akshay Kumar and Rakulpreet Singh will be seen as the special guests.

Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar will be seen in the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show's new season. (Photo: Instagram/sonytvofficial)

Actor Akshay Kumar will be seen as the first guest on comedian-actor Kapil Sharma‘s chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show. In a clip shared by host channel Sony TV, it is evident that the episode is going to be high on entertainment.

In the video, Kiku Sharda, who plays the character of Gudiya Laundry Wali, is seen cracking a joke about actor Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot. For the unversed, Ranveer did a nude photoshoot for a magazine which ended up in severe legal issues for the actor. However, Kiku’s joke was enough to send ripples of laughter amongst the guests and the audience. Kiku as Gudiya tells Akshay, “Ranveer Singh is your friend. Please apologise to him on my behalf.” When Akshay asks, ‘Why?”, Gudiya says, “One day I got late with delivering his clothes back. Someone came and clicked him without any clothes on.”

Archana Puran Singh is seen in the usual judge’s spot as her famous laughter lightens up the vibe of The Kapil Sharma Show. Chandrachur Singh, who is part of Akshay Kumar’s recent film Cuttputlli, is also seen as a guest on the show. Akshay and Rakul attended The Kapil Sharma show to promote their film Cuttputlli. The psychological thriller is directed by Ranjith Tewari. The film, which had a direct release on Disney Plus Hotstar, is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Ratsasan, which starred Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead roles.

Akshay Kumar also has Ram Setu gearing up for release. The movie, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, marks the Hindi debut of Telugu actor Satya Dev. Post Ram Setu, Akshay has Selfiee, OMG 2, Capsule Gill and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 06:18:25 pm
