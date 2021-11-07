Katrina Kaif touches Akshay Kumar’s feet, find out why

In today’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma will host Sooryavanshi actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. In a new promo of the show, Akshay is seen making a blockbuster entry on the stage. Soon, we see the host welcoming Katkrina Kaif. Katrina greets everyone but Akshay. Akshay is soon heard saying, “She didn’t even greet me. This is respect for seniors”. Agreeing with Akshay, Katrina promptly touches his feet, leaving him surprised and the audience in splits.

As the promo continues, Kapil comments on how Akshay is minting money. He says the actor is making Rs 100 crore within 100 metre area. During the episode, Akshay and Katrina will be seen participating in a fun challenge. The two will also perform on Sooryavanshi’s hit song “Tip Tip”. And guess what’s more? Katrina will be treating her fans to a sizzling performance on “Chikni Chameli”.

Chhayega hasi ka khumaar kyunki masti hone wali hai beshumaar, with #KatrinaKaif and @akshaykumar! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par! pic.twitter.com/6uTPCFUDuU — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi is doing well at the box office. The film, which released on Friday, has managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the movie’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Sooryavanshi crosses ₹ 50 cr… SUPER-STRONG HOLD on Day 2… Slight dip in night shows vis-à-vis Day 1… Expect a BIGGG SCORE on Day 3, should comfortably cross ₹ 75 cr, may even touch ₹ 80 cr [+/-], PHENOMENAL… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr. Total: ₹ 50.14 cr. #India biz.”

Director Rohit Shetty also celebrated the response to Sooryavanshi. Sharing the box office figures on his Instagram account, Rohit wrote that the film’s first day collection is an answer to the people who thought theatres would not make a comeback. “26.29 CR IS NOT JUST A NUMBER, ITS THE AUDIENCE’S ANSWER TO THOSE WHO SAID ‘AB THEATERS KOI NAHI JAYEGA’” he wrote.