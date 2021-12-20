Akshay Kumar takes over Kapil Sharma’s show, says ‘but he’s the one earning all the money’

Actor Akshay Kumar almost took over The Kapil Sharma Show from its original host Kapil Sharma to unleash his charm and histrionics on the stage of the Sony TV’s show. In the recent episode, Akshay arrived as his character from the upcoming movie Atrangi Re, that of a magician, and even did some magic tricks.

As the fellow guests, co-star Sara Ali Khan and director Aanand L Rai watched from the green room, Akshay asked Archana Puran Singh for her glasses. Archana, initially sceptical that Akshay will break them to show him muscle power, the actor instead magically elevated the glasses from the table, leaving Archana and the studio audience shocking and awe-strucked. While Akshay refused to divulge how he did that, fans got a glimpse into his Atrangi Re role.

Soon enough Kapil came in and fearfully told Akshay that he won’t be surprised if one day, Akshay completely takes over his show. “But Kapil is the one earning all the money,” the actor told Archana. Another team member, Sumona Chakraborty asked Akshay to abide by his promise from last time he came on the show, and said he will take revenge on everyone who makes fun of her. Akshay called in all the actors of the show including Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharma.

Akshay first jokingly told Chandu to do the show wearing a diaper as he looks under confident on stage. He then told him that the day he forgets about his friendship with Kapil Sharma, the world will forget him. Chandu, one of the oldest associates of Kapil, stood by Kapil during his feud with former co-star Sunil Grover on the show.

Atrangi Re is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.