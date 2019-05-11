The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh promote De De Pyaar De

This Saturday, De De Pyaar De actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. In a chat with Kapil and his team, the actors would speak at length about their time in the industry and also share some interesting insights.

Ajay Devgn’s phobia

Action star Ajay Devgn will reveal that he gets claustrophobic in a lift. He will share that during the shoot of Ram Gopal Varma’s Bhoot, he would climb 28 floors through the month long schedule to avoid elevators. Giving the reasons for the same he will reveal that once the lift he was in, malfunctioned, and he dropped down from the fourth floor to the ground floor in an instant. He was also stuck in the lift for almost an hour. Ajay will share that he was so affected by the incident that he even changed the doors of his house lift and got transparent doors.

Ajay’s smart strategy to shoot more films

Kapil Sharma will discuss how Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar usually have multiple films in a year while the Khans stick to just one. To this Ajay will share that in the 90s, Akshay and him used to almost shoot 10 films in a year. Being Punjabis, they would eat a lot of desi food and be quite high on stamina. He will also share the smart strategy that helped him shoot easily. Ajay will reveal that he used to wear the same pair of jeans and only change his shirts for the different shoots.

Tabu’s singledom woes

As Ajay and Kapil will start pulling Tabu’s leg, she will share that it’s because of her friendship with Ajay that she is still single. She will reveal she always used to hang out with Ajay and his gang, and because of them, no guy ever came close to her. Ajay will get back stating that she should rather thank him for that as she is happy rather than being married.

Ajay’s father forced him to take up acting

On the show, Ajay will reveal that it’s only because of his father that he is an actor. He will share that he wanted to explore his opportunities in the field of filmmaking and stunts but his father was adamant that he would only work towards being an actor. Kapil will thank Ajay’s father (Veeru Devgn), for if it wasn’t for his decision, the world wouldn’t have found such a talented actor.

Watch De De Pyaar De actors on The Kapil Sharma Show tonight at 9:30 pm.