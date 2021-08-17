scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Must Read

The Kapil Sharma Show new promo: Ajay Devgn can’t stop pulling Kapil’s leg for his Twitter fiascoes

Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi and Ammy Virk will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Bhuj The Pride of India.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 17, 2021 9:43:45 pm
ajay devgn kapil sharmaAjay Devgn is the upcoming guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: Sony TV)

The Kapil Sharma Show is returning to Sony TV this week, and Ajay Devgn is one of the upcoming guests on the show. The actor will be seen promoting his latest film Bhuj: The Pride of India on the show along with co-star Nora Fatehi. Sony TV on Tuesday released its promo on social media, which gives a sneak peek into the fun that the Bhuj cast, including Ammy Virk, had with Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and others.

The promo features a hilarious banter between Ajay and Kapil where the latter, talking about Devgn’s character in Bhuj where he builds a runway with the help of 300 women, asks him if Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari asked him to build “highways”. To which Ajay quips, “I didn’t make any call but why don’t you tweet about it? After all, you tweet top shot people,” referring to his famous 2016 tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Back in 2016, Kapil Sharma in a tweet had alleged that he had to pay Rs 5 lakhs to Mumbai civic body for making his office. “I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi,” he wrote, tagging PM Modi in the next tweet, “Yeh hain aapke achhe din @narendramodi.”

Also Read |The Kapil Sharma Show teaser: Comedian accepts Akshay Kumar’s insults gets him the pay cheque, watch

A red-faced Kapil, listening to Ajay’s remark, replied, “You also try tweeting once. You will know why I have left tweeting,” as the audience erupted into laughter. Later in the clip, Kiku Sharda jokes about Nora Fatehi’s dance step in the track “Garmi” from Street Dancer 2020.

Kapil Sharma’s comedy show returns to Sony TV on August 21 at 9:30 pm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor
Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebs photo you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 17: Latest News

Advertisement