scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

The Kapil Sharma Show new promo: Kapil Sharma declares his lockdown marriage with Sumona Chakravarti invalid

In a new promo of the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma fails to recognise his wife, played by Sumoma Chakravarti.

Kapil SharmaThe new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will go on air on September 10. (Photo: Sony)

A new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show was released on Tuesday. In the promo, Sumona Chakravarti tells Kapil Sharma that they got married two years ago. However, Kapil says that everything that occurred during the lockdown is invalid. The rest of the cast tries to rejig his memory, but to no avail.

In the clip, Sumona says, “Humari shaadi hui thi, 2 saal pehle,” to which Kapil responds, “Lockdown mein jo bhi hua, cancel!” Later in the promo, Sumona says that he had even put sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead, and Kapil answers, “Woh mujhe yaad nahin.”

Also Read |Akshay Kumar says Kapil Sharma is responsible for his films flopping at the box office: ‘Ye aadmi itni nazar lagata hai…’

The makers of The Kapil Sharma Show had hinted at this new storyline in their first promo for the show, in which Kapil Sharma seemed to have suffered an injury and wakes up in a hospital bed. While he recognises his father-in-law, played by Ishtiyak Khan, Kiku Sharda’s Gudiya, and Chandan Prabhakar’s Chandu, he failed to recognise his wife, played by Sumona Chakravarti. Srishti Rode (Gazal) then enters, carrying flowers and Kapil makes an instant recovery. He runs up to her and recalls the number plate of her Scooty. Soon, Archana pulls him by the collar and says, “You have forgotten your wife, but you remember her Scooter’s number?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

The Kapil Sharma Show will begin airing from September 10. This time, Krushna Abhishek will not be seen on the show. While there was speculation about a rift between him and Kapil Sharma, Krushna had debunked the rumours and said, “Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (There is no issue between us. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again).”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 03:34:55 pm
Next Story

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO fully subscribed: Here’s everything you need to know

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
Why has the govt summoned Wikimedia executives over Arshdeep page vandalism?

Why has the govt summoned Wikimedia executives over Arshdeep page vandalism?

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor's 4th birthday
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor’s 4th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement