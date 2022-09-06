The Kapil Sharma Show new promo: Kapil Sharma declares his lockdown marriage with Sumona Chakravarti invalid

A new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show was released on Tuesday. In the promo, Sumona Chakravarti tells Kapil Sharma that they got married two years ago. However, Kapil says that everything that occurred during the lockdown is invalid. The rest of the cast tries to rejig his memory, but to no avail.

In the clip, Sumona says, “Humari shaadi hui thi, 2 saal pehle,” to which Kapil responds, “Lockdown mein jo bhi hua, cancel!” Later in the promo, Sumona says that he had even put sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead, and Kapil answers, “Woh mujhe yaad nahin.”

Kappu ko uski wife yaad aaye na aaye, aapke has has ke aasu jarur ayenge!

Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow 10th September se Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/G7NGJxmHMu — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 6, 2022

The makers of The Kapil Sharma Show had hinted at this new storyline in their first promo for the show, in which Kapil Sharma seemed to have suffered an injury and wakes up in a hospital bed. While he recognises his father-in-law, played by Ishtiyak Khan, Kiku Sharda’s Gudiya, and Chandan Prabhakar’s Chandu, he failed to recognise his wife, played by Sumona Chakravarti. Srishti Rode (Gazal) then enters, carrying flowers and Kapil makes an instant recovery. He runs up to her and recalls the number plate of her Scooty. Soon, Archana pulls him by the collar and says, “You have forgotten your wife, but you remember her Scooter’s number?”

The Kapil Sharma Show will begin airing from September 10. This time, Krushna Abhishek will not be seen on the show. While there was speculation about a rift between him and Kapil Sharma, Krushna had debunked the rumours and said, “Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (There is no issue between us. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again).”