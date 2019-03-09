The Kapil Sharma Show: 1983 World Cup winning team to grace the show

This weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show will be all about celebrating the 1983 cricket World Cup win once again.

The champion team comprising of Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Balwinder Sandhu, Yashpal Sharma will be seen having a blast shooting with Kapil Sharma and his team.

While talking about their bonding, Kapil Dev will share how they had two captains in the team. Him on the field and Sandip Patil when it came to partying.

Kapil Sharma was named after Kapil Dev

Kapil Sharma will say that when India won the World Cup, he was about three. And till then, he did not have a proper name but many nicknames. After India’s big win, his father decided to name him after the legendary Kapil Dev.

Team India’s mixed feeling on reaching the finale

Kapil Dev will share that after winning the initial matches, the team was pumped up to reach the semifinals. But reaching the finals was quite unexpected for them. And since they were sure they will not stay till the final match, they decided to directly leave for the USA for a trip. Once they qualified for finals, the team had mixed feelings as their holiday got cancelled.

Sunil Gavaskar’s Goa connect

Sunil Gavaskar who is in Goa will join the team through a Skype call. He will also share that initially, people used to call him Goaskar as he loves to stay in Goa.

Yashpal Sharma’s owes his journey to Dilip Kumar

Yashpal Sharma will share that once Yusuf Bhai (Dilip Kumar) came to watch one of his Ranji matches. While he was unaware of this, he went on to play a great inning. Later, he was called to meet Dilip Kumar, who he was already a huge fan of. Much later, Yashpal got to know that it was Dilip Kumar, who recommended his name to BCCI and that’s how he tried out for the Indian Cricket Team and even played the World Cup.

Srikanth invented the T-20 format

K Srikanth is known to have played short innings really well. His teammate Amarnath will state that Srikanth should be credited for introducing the T-20 format as he used to play maximum 20 over in any match.

Kirmani’s obsession with clothes

The entire team will be surprised to see Kirmani wearing Indian Cricket Team blazer from 1983. Kapil Dev will then inform about the perfection Kirmani showcases when it comes to clothes. Kirmani still has his clothes from his school time and he loves to keep them.

Harbhajan Singh’s guest appearance

Harbhajan Singh who was in the vicinity while the shoot was going on will make a surprise visit to the team. He will speak about how each one of them have been an inspiration to him. Harbhajan will also be amused of the fact that there are two ‘Kapil'(s) on the stage.

