Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Khan Sir reveals why he rejected Rs 107 crore offer, says ‘His company doesn’t exist anymore’
On the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Alakh Pandey, Nitin Vijay, and Khan Sir sat down for a fun converastion with Kapil Sharma.
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 has featured several high-profile celebrities so far; however, its latest episode spotlighted prominent figures from the education sector. In the episode, Kapil Sharma hosted well-known teachers-YouTubers who have significantly reshaped the learning landscape in India. The comedian-actor was seen in conversation with Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah; Nitin Vijay, CEO of Motion Kota; and popular educator Khan Sir. During the interaction, Kapil asked Khan Sir about the Rs 107 crore job offer that he had reportedly turned down.
Addressing the same, Khan Sir said, “When we were students, it was our dream to travel to different places to study. As we mentioned, Kota, we couldn’t afford it back then. Today, more than 90 percent of the students still cannot afford reserved train tickets. We used to stand on the doorway, didn’t dare to go inside, thinking what if we got fined Rs 400, so we would sit on the door only. How could I afford expensive coaching centers, when they would only charge Rs 1 lakh to see the teacher’s face? Earlier, online didn’t exist; to attend classes in person, you had to spend nearly 2 lakh rupees.”
He further added, “When I got the chance, I hadn’t forgotten those days, nor the bruises on my feet. I knew there would always be students facing the same struggle, that’s why I decided, if I ever got a chance, I wouldn’t follow that path. When Ravan’s empire couldn’t sustain, what is Rs 107 crore then? In fact, the one who was giving us Rs 107 crore, his company doesn’t exist anymore.”
Also Read: Jackie Shroff says dog in Teri Meherbaniyan had an air-conditioned car and a separate hotel room: ‘He was treated the way…’
View this post on Instagram
When Archana Puran Singh asked why Khan Sir was offered that kind of money, he shared, “He wanted me to join him and raise their fees. That would have happened instantly. Actually, these expensive institutes say ‘he charges less because that’s his level. If you want premium education, you must pay premium prices.’ We have worked really hard to reach those high standards, become the biggest education channel in the world, and still keep the fees low. Now, who can question our quality?”
He further went on to reveal, “Around 100 to 150 kids are doing a job at Mumbai Railway Station today. I had taught them at a fee of Rs 11 during the lockdown. And today, there is no such department without one of our children.”
Who is Khan Sir?
Faizal Khan, aka Khan Sir, is a teacher turned YouTuber from Patna, Bihar. He prepares students for various competitive exams and also runs GS Research Coaching Center. As per reports, his estimated networth is between Rs 5 to 20 crore. Today, Khan Sir has 25.4 million subscribers on YouTube.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05