The Great Indian Kapil Show: Khan Sir reveals why he rejected Rs 107 crore offer, says ‘His company doesn’t exist anymore’

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 has featured several high-profile celebrities so far; however, its latest episode spotlighted prominent figures from the education sector. In the episode, Kapil Sharma hosted well-known teachers-YouTubers who have significantly reshaped the learning landscape in India. The comedian-actor was seen in conversation with Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah; Nitin Vijay, CEO of Motion Kota; and popular educator Khan Sir. During the interaction, Kapil asked Khan Sir about the Rs 107 crore job offer that he had reportedly turned down.

Addressing the same, Khan Sir said, “When we were students, it was our dream to travel to different places to study. As we mentioned, Kota, we couldn’t afford it back then. Today, more than 90 percent of the students still cannot afford reserved train tickets. We used to stand on the doorway, didn’t dare to go inside, thinking what if we got fined Rs 400, so we would sit on the door only. How could I afford expensive coaching centers, when they would only charge Rs 1 lakh to see the teacher’s face? Earlier, online didn’t exist; to attend classes in person, you had to spend nearly 2 lakh rupees.”