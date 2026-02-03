Amid struggles with viewership, The Great Indian Kapil Show renewed for a fifth season by Netflix

While reports indicate that The Great Indian Kapil Show has faced challenges with viewership, Netflix has announced that the show will return for a fifth season.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 3, 2026 08:57 PM IST
The Great Indian Kapil Show on NetflixThe Great Indian Kapil Show is currently in its fourth season.
It has been several years since stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma transitioned from television to streaming, partnering with streaming giant Netflix to launch The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show, which is currently in its fourth season, has now been confirmed to return for yet another instalment. While announcing its lineup of forthcoming titles set to release this year, Netflix revealed that the popular comedy show will be back for its fifth season. The upcoming season will once again feature its principal cast members, including Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda, all of whom are set to return.

In a press release issued by the team, the makers struck a jovial and optimistic note. It read, “The Great Indian Kapil Show has always been about laughter that brings people together across ages and moments. Over the past four seasons, our association with Netflix has been an incredibly fulfilling journey, allowing the show to grow and evolve while staying rooted in its warmth, spontaneity and joy. With a brand-new season on the way, the TGIKS parivaar is excited to bring back its signature humour, fresh energy and even more unforgettable conversations. This partnership has helped take Indian humour to audiences around the world, and we are deeply grateful for the trust, collaboration, and continued love and support.”

The announcement comes in the wake of reports suggesting that The Great Indian Kapil Show has witnessed a significant dip in viewership, with numbers reportedly down by 47 percent since its opening season. The show has also been pushed out of Netflix’s global rankings. According to reports, after the second episode of the current season, which featured the Indian women’s cricket team, the show ranked eighth globally with 1.7 million views and 3.9 million hours viewed. In previous seasons, the first three to four episodes consistently featured on the global list, but this time, the numbers have dropped sharply.

Kapil Sharma has also openly acknowledged facing pressure from Netflix. In an episode featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who appeared on the show to promote their film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a behind-the-scenes clip captured Kapil joking with audience members who were disrupting the shoot by talking among themselves. Addressing them, he said, “Mujra dekhne aaye ho? Dance karoon main? (Have you come to see Mujra? should i dance?) Work is going on. Market mein hisaab dena hota hai Netflix ko (I have to give answer to Netflix). See, they are still messaging me.”

