The good and ugly of Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla celebrates his 39th birthday today. (Photo: Instagram/sidharthshukla). Sidharth Shukla celebrates his 39th birthday today. (Photo: Instagram/sidharthshukla).

Birthday boy and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has managed to secure a position in the most searched Google personalities this year. The Balika Vadhu actor may be lying low due to his ill health, but he continues to be the king of the Bigg Boss house, for good and bad reasons alike.

Host Salman Khan has even declared that the show revolves around him, and other inmates try hard to get into his circle to get some ‘mileage’. Today, as Sidharth Shukla turns 39, let’s discuss his journey in the controversial reality show, and figure out what makes him the most loved and hated contestant.

What works for him?

Charm: There’s no denying that Sidharth Shukla has been one of the most charming contestants this season. While his close friends Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh will echo our thoughts, his sizzling chemistry with his foes Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee definitely grabbed eyeballs.

No backbiting: While the actor has no control over his words when he is fighting, what has rather been surprising is that he has never gossiped about any contestant. Shukla has been straightforward and his opinions are the same even behind a person’s back. That definitely gives him an edge over others.

True friend: All Asim Riaz fans would disagree but Sidharth Shukla has been a true friend. He developed a close bond with Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz and Arti Singh at the start of the game. Every time he has got a chance, he has tried his best to save them from nomination. Even when Gill ditched him or Singh fought with him, Shukla had their backs. As for Riaz, well, that’s a story for another day.

Sarcasm and wit: The audience loves Shuklaji’s one-liners and sarcastic comments. Be it his ‘you are not worth remembering’ to Arhaan Khan or ‘then go home’ to Rashami Desai, the actor’s comebacks are hilarious and witty.

What goes against him?

Anger issues: Host Salman Khan had clearly told Sidharth Shukla that there’s a difference between anger and temper. But the Dil Se Dil Tak actor hasn’t been paying enough attention. He pushed Asim Riaz in a fit of rage, that even sparked a controversy on social media, with netizens demanding his eviction. Shukla has himself accepted that he has anger issues. Well, if he doesn’t resolve it, the trophy is definitely not coming home.

Hyper: Sidharth Shukla is smart and mature but he has a major issue when it comes to communicating his thoughts. The actor gets hyper most of the time, which does him no good. His flaw was rightly pointed by Salman once, and he even advised Shukla to lie down whenever he feels things are getting out of control.

Taking friends for granted: We have all done this at some point in our lives. But when you are in a competition, you can’t be taking each other for granted. Sidharth Shulka knows that Arti Singh will always stand with him, and that leads him to being disrespectful with her sometimes. Even when it comes to Asim Riaz, he might have cracked harmless jokes on him, but it affected Riaz. And that somewhere led to him going against Shukla. While he is a true friend, he, at times, needs to introspect.

Choosing the wrong battles: Since Shukla has no control over his temper, he lands in fights. Every time someone uses his name, he tends to jump into the argument.

Interestingly, most of his friends have agreed that Sidharth Shukla is a similar person even in real life. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, who appeared in Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar sometime back, said that he has been himself throughout the show. The couple has participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi with Shukla and voiced their opinion about him to Salman Khan. They added that he is always good with people who are nice to him and can be the worst if someone acts up with him.

Well, only time will tell whether Sidharth Shukla manages to hold on to the crown in Bigg Boss 13, but for now he is the king for sure. Here’s wishing him a very happy birthday!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd