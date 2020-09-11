The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to have a reunion on HBO Max

Will Smith announced the reunion of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast on social media. (Photo: Will Smith/Instagram)

It’s the 30th anniversary of the hit 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and to celebrate the occasion, actor Will Smith took to Instagram and announced that the show will have a reunion on HBO Max.

Smith shared on Instagram, “Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax! RIP James. #FreshPrince30th”

Will shared a photo of himself with Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian), and DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz). He shared another photo of himself and Janet Hubert-Whitten, who played Vivian for the first three seasons.

The cast will miss James Avery who played Philip Banks on the show. He passed away in 2013.

Also Read | Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot receives two-season order

Will Smith had recently announced that the show will soon be rebooted as well. Smith is involved as an executive producer. The reboot has already gotten a two-season order from Peacock.

The reboot series is titled Bel-Air and has been inspired by a four-minute mock trailer from Morgan Cooper. This trailer reimagined the show as a drama series.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd