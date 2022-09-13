scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

The Emmys keep it light and forgettable

After a couple of very unsubtle jabs at Netflix’s recent business setbacks — the Emmys settled into an amiable and inoffensive, formless and graceless groove. Not much to get excited about; not much to get upset about.

emmys 2022Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph's acceptance speech was one of the highlights of the show. (Photo: AP)

Written by Mike Hale

 

Kenan Thompson, in his opening remarks at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, joked about people making television so that all of us could “watch at home on television.” But were we? I was watching on Peacock instead of NBC. I imagine it was a pretty similar experience, except that instead of ignoring commercials, I was ignoring floating circular graphics set to elevator music.

The Emmys got back on a big stage in a big room, the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but they did a better job of getting past COVID-19 than they did of losing the big streaming-video chip on their shoulder. For one more year, we got the weird spectacle of broadcast TV nervously proclaiming its relevance as if it wouldn’t have the chance to do so much longer.

After Oprah Winfrey celebrated TV as “the most successful broadcast medium” in the world (kind of the modern definition of faint praise) and Thompson, the host, declared himself “so grateful to be welcomed into your living rooms for the past 30 years” — and after a couple of very unsubtle jabs at Netflix’s recent business setbacks — the show settled into an amiable and inoffensive, formless and graceless groove. Not much to get excited about; not much to get upset about. Another one in the books.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Also Read |Zendaya hides face as Emmy host Kenan Thompson jokes about her being ‘too old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio, watch

There were things to puzzle over, like the hospital-show montage tacked onto the beginning of an unrelated award presentation as a way of noting the toll of the pandemic, or the closed captions carrying extra thank-yous that some award winners had apparently supplied in advance. (You had to wonder what Julia Garner’s husband thought of being in the caption instead of her acceptance speech.)

There seemed to be a consensus, organized or not, to keep it light — to stay away from the troubles and divisions that are defining the world for many people at the moment. A brief nod to COVID-19, a couple of mild jabs at Donald Trump, no mention (that I heard) of abortion or the invasion of Ukraine or, until the very last moments of the show, the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It might have been just as well, because one of the most noticeable aspects of the show was the weakness of the scripted portions. One stab at a topical joke: introducing Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay of the “Law & Order” franchise as “two cops nobody wants defunded.”

Advertisement

Lizzo, onstage as a presenter, was quick to point out that her line, “And the Emmy, who in her own way is a really big girl,” had been written by someone else. The speeches given to introducers and presenters were simultaneously banal and disjointed, seemingly half written; surely Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez wrote their own lines, a glorious, extended cascade of insults.

The sketches, popping up awkwardly after commercial breaks — Kumail Nanjiani as the night’s incompetent bartender; a “Simpsons” segment with the fresh idea of mocking the Hollywood crowd for its reliance on plastic surgery — ran on until their time was up, without any shape or many laughs.

(And you would think one of the producers might have noticed that introducing a montage of comedy series by saying that nobody dies in them isn’t going to work when one of the first clips is from “Only Murders in the Building.”)

Advertisement
Related Read |Emmys highlights: Zendaya, Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso, Succession are repeat winners

In any case, it’s been the trend in awards shows, even before the pandemic, that the productions have subsided into a forgettable, bland, indifferently produced middle ground, and the memorable moments come almost entirely from the acceptances. Monday’s show had those, beginning with Sheryl Lee Ralph, who belted out a half-sung, half-spoken acceptance of her acting award for “Abbott Elementary,” a powerful moment that jolted the theater to life for a moment and made Lizzo, who had to follow her onstage, look uncharacteristically unsure of herself.

Lizzo recovered nicely in her own joyous acceptance of the reality competition award for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” Jennifer Coolidge was endearing, starting to dance when she was played off after her award for “The White Lotus,” and Michael Keaton and Matthew Macfadyen were moving and eloquent in accepting their acting awards for “Dopesick” and “Succession.” Jerrod Carmichael, a winner for writing his comedy special “Rothaniel,” gave a slow, halting series of thanks that was oddly compelling — you kept waiting for a “but.”

And then there was the night’s most entertaining diversion: trying to read the expressions on the faces of the American nominees every time “Squid Game” won an award.

Shows like the Emmys and the Oscars used to aspire to elegance, a quality that isn’t so valued now, for reasons both good and bad. Rather than a soiree, the goal is something between a big corporate holiday bash and a frat party, with studied “authenticity” and competitive profanity.

There was probably no better example than Quinta Brunson having to deliver her polished and very adult speech while standing over Jimmy Kimmel, who was lying on the stage as part of a dumb bit and wouldn’t get up. Apparently self-indulgence needs representation, too.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 04:18:11 pm
Next Story

Watch: Thai hotel breaks record for world’s largest Negroni cocktail

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant
ICYMI

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday vacation photos
Ananya Panday does touristy things in Italy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement