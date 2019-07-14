The Deuce final season to premiere in September

The third and final season of The Deuce will premiere on September 19 on HBO.

The network shared the news on Twitter along with an image of a VHS tape, hinting at the series’ time leap from the 1970s setting to the 1980s.

Created by George Pelecanos and David Simon, the show features James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal as porn-industry pioneers.

The Deuce final season is coming to VHS. JK, but can you imagine? pic.twitter.com/db4uscAicH — HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2019

The plot focuses on the “establishment of the porn industry in the decidedly pre-Disney Times Square of the early 1970s through legalisation, the rise of HIV, the cocaine epidemic and the big business of the mid-1980s, with the changing real estate market about to bring the deadly party to a close”.

James Franco plays twins Vincent, who at the end of second season transition from dive bar owner to budding porn mogul, and always-in-debt Frankie, while Maggie Gyllenhaal plays Candy, the former porn actor-turned-producer and director.

The drama series is executive produced by Pelecanos, Simon, Nina Noble and Franco. Richard Price is co-executive producer.

Marc Henry Johnson and Gyllenhaal are serving as producers.