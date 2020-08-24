The Comey Rule trailer: Brendan Gleeson’s Donald Trump demands ‘loyalty’

Irish actor Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump in the new show The Comey Rule. (Photo: BEN MARK HOLZBERG/CBS TELEVISION STUDIOS/SHOWTIME)

The first trailer for the two-part series The Comey Rule is out. It features Jeff Daniels in the role of former FBI director James Comey and Irish actor Brendan Gleeson as US President Donald J Trump.

By the looks of it, the show’s plotline focuses on the stormy events surrounding the 2016 presidential elections. A lot of words like ‘loyalty,’ ‘Russia’ and ‘Facebook’ are liberally thrown around by the characters. Daniels and Gleeson look well-suited for their parts, especially the latter, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the US president.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson star as former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald J. Trump in this two-part event series that tells the story of two powerful men, whose strikingly different ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.”

Besides Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule also stars Holly Hunter, Michael Kelly, Peter Coyote, Oona Chaplin and Jennifer Ehle.

The Comey Rule will premiere on September 27 on Showtime in the US.

