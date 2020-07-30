The Comey Rule teaser: Brendan Gleeson looks great as Donald Trump

The Comey Rule will air from September 27. (Photo: Showtime/YouTube) The Comey Rule will air from September 27. (Photo: Showtime/YouTube)

A teaser for upcoming miniseries The Comey Rule has been released. Written and directed by Billy Ray, The Comey Rule is based on the book A Higher Loyalty by former FBI director James Comey, who clashed with US President Donald Trump over the investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

While Brendan Gleeson plays Trump, Jeff Daniels essays the role of Comey in the miniseries. We currently have only a brief look at the miniseries, but it is certainly interesting. First of all, Gleeson sounds great as Trump. The Braveheart actor is not trying to do a pitch-perfect impersonation, but he has captured the subtle inflections and raspiness of Trump’s voice.

The makeup artists have also done a seemingly spectacular job in making Gleeson seem like Donald Trump, but we cannot see the full look clearly. It is mostly profile and silhouettes.

The miniseries also stars Michael Kelly, Jennifer Ehle, Holly Hunter, Peter Coyote, Oona Chaplin, William Sadler and Jonathan Banks.

Overall, The Comey Rule looks great. But since it is based on a book by James Comey, will it paint him in the same light he has portrayed himself in the book (read: an honest, upright individual), or will we see a glimpse of the controversial, complex individual who opened a criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails less than two weeks before the election, among other things?

The Comey Rule will air from September 27.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd