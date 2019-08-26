The cast of Remix: Where are they now?

While high school dramas are really popular in Hollywood, Indian television too has a few iconic shows. Hip Hip Hurray was probably the first show that projected the lives of school kids and issues that concerned them. And then years later, in 2004, Star One launched Remix. The popular musical drama had Karan Wahi, Shweta Gulati, Raj Singh Arora and Priya Wal playing the lead roles. It was bankrolled by Goldie Behl and Srishti Arya under their banner Rose Audio Visuals.

The show projected teenage issues like first love, bullying in school, status issues between classmates and of course, the challenge of building a music band. The original soundtrack of Remix sung by music band Aasma is still loved by fans.

As part of our flashback series, let us tell you what the cast of Remix is up to these days.

Karan Wahi as Ranveer Sisodia

The angry young boy of Maurya High, Ranveer joined school midway through the sports quota. Not many, however, knew that he was in the school to avenge his father’s death. Assuming that his classmate Tia’s father had a hand in his dad’s death, Ranveer fakes a relationship with her, so that he can break her heart. But he eventually falls in love with her and towards the end of the show, Ranveer gets to know that Tia’s father had no hand in his dad’s unfortunate end.

This was Karan Wahi’s debut project, and he looked nothing like he does right now. Wahi sported curly hair and had a sweet innocence unlike his current rugged look. The young guy became a sensation overnight with girls going gaga over him. Wahi further went on to star in shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and even debuted in Bollywood with YRF’s Daawat-e-Ishq. He is currently seen hosting Dance India Dance on Zee TV.

Shweta Gulati as Tia Ahuja

Sweet, innocent, talented, fashionista and the prettiest girl in school, Tia Ahuja was a champ at everything. And the girl knew her worth as she kept mouthing, ‘Tia Ahuja hona koi aisi waisi baat nahi’. Daughter of a rich businessman, Tia had everything easy in life, except love. It was after she meets Ranveer that her life goes through a roller coaster ride, and eventually changes for the better.

Shweta Gulati might have been way ahead of her school days but she played the part very convincingly. Although best remembered for Remix, Shweta has also been part of shows like Shagun, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Lipstick, Amber Dhara and Partners, among more. Recently the actor was in news for bagging the lead role in the Hindi adaptation of popular Marathi play Ananya.

Priya Wal as Anvesha Ray Banerjee

A wacky character for a television show, Ashi, as she was fondly called, was a fun-loving yet righteous person. While Ashi always stood up for others, she would often be seen playing pranks on people she didn’t like. She shared a love-hate relationship with her mother and her trademark dialogue – ‘hey bhagu’ became a sensation.

The red-haired Priya Wal made her debut with Remix. Post that she has been part of shows like CID, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Pyaar Kii Yeh Kahaani among more. She was last seen in &TV show Gangaa, which she later quit owing to health issues. Priya recently started a show ‘Misadventures of a television actor’ on her YouTube channel.

Raj Singh Arora as Yuvraaj Dev

Rich spoilt brat but with a heart of gold – that was Yuvraaj aka Yuvi for you. Extremely protective of his friends, Yuvi was a true yaaron ka yaar. The troubled relationship with his family made him find solace in music. It was so much fun seeing Yuvi and Ashi always trying to trouble each other. After many wars, the two finally fell in love.

Like most actors, even Raj Singh Arora started his career with Remix. A Balaji Telefilms loyalist, he has been part of shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Ek Thhi Naayka and more recently Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor has also been part of films like Teri Meri Kahaani, Gabbar is Back and Killing Veerappan.

Sourabh Raj Jain as Amandeep Chadha

The long-haired lanky friend of Ranveer, Amandeep aka Aman was a soft-spoken young boy. Coming from a similar background, he would always support Ranveer, and try to get him on the right path. But shockingly, towards the end of the show, viewers got to see Aman being part of the bully gang in school. The masked gang would trouble kids and Aman had joined them as he wanted to fit into the rich boys’ club.

While Sourabh was quite a rookie during Remix, he went on to play substantial roles in shows like Meet Mila De Rabba, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Parichay and Uttaran among more. But life took a 360 turn for him when he starred as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat. Finding fame and glory playing the mythological character, Sourabh has since then stuck to costume dramas. After playing Shiva in Mahakali, he is currently seen essaying the role of Dhana Nanda in Chandragupta Maurya. Sourabh is also a contestant on Nach Baliye 9 with wife Ridhimma Jain.

Annup Sonii as Raghav Dutt

Every school drama has one teacher who is like a father figure to kids. Annup’s Raghav Dutt was the one at Maurya High. Raghav not only pushed kids to excel in their studies but also their lives. A warm personality, most students in the school looked up to him, and he too never disappointed them.

The National School of Drama alumnus, Annup has played pivotal roles in shows like Sea Hawks, Saaya, Shanti and Balika Vadhu among more. On the Bollywood front, he has been part of films like Fiza, Raaz, Gangaajal and Apaharan among more. After debuting on the web with The Test Case, Annup was last seen in Bombers. While he is back as the host of Crime Patrol, the actor also has some films in his kitty.

Apart from these primary characters, actors like Sonia Kapoor, Vinay Jain, Arjun Bijlani, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Siddhant Karnick, Jay Soni, Manav Gohil and Manini De among others also played pivotal roles in Remix.