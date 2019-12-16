The cast of Mahi Way: Where are they now?

Mahi Way aired on Sony TV Mahi Way aired on Sony TV

Fat girl – check. A loser attitude – check. A pretty elder sibling – check. Taunting mother – check. Unattainable crushes – check. A handsome BFF – check. Well, all these are prerequisites for a dramatic chick flick and Mahi Way was definitely more than that. Unlike most stories of an overweight girl, this Sony TV show was relatable and did not shy away from showing the protagonist’s drawback. And most importantly, it did not end with the girl and boy getting married!

Mahi Way aired in 2010. Quite ahead of its time, the weekly show starred Pushtiie Shakti in the lead role. The show chronicled Mahi’s journey from conforming to society’s standards of beauty to finally running away from her wedding to find her own joy. Mahi Way is still loved by many for its honest storytelling and spectacular performance. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

As part of our flashback series, let us tell you what the cast of Mahi Way is up to these days.

Pushtiie Shakti as Mahi Talwar

25-year-old Mahi Talwar may have been working for a fashion magazine, but life was not all rosy for her. With a beautiful elder sister to contend with, Mahi had a hard time dealing with her mother’s taunts. Wanting to find the love of her life, Mahi tried too hard to keep her prospects happy. But sadly, it always ended with heartbreak. Only when Mahi is set to tie the knot with her dream man, doe she realise that she has been doing everything to keep others happy. In the fun climax, she runs away from her wedding and indulges in her favourite burger, finally finding happiness.

Sister of popular actor Vrajesh Hirjee, Pushtiie started her journey with projects like Hum Paanch, Ishq Vishk and Kareena Kareena among more. Mahi Way went on to become her breakthrough show, and she is still fondly remembered for her amazing performance. After being part of films like Desi Boyz and Qarib Qarib Single, Pustiie is now a therapist and yoga instructor.

Viraf Patel as Shiv Deshraj

While Mahi fell for every guy around her, she could never see how much Shiv loved her. The two were besties and given Shiv’s education, maturity and emotional quotient, he could have been the perfect match for Mahi. But in her words, there was ‘no attraction’ between the two. In the course of the show, Shiv would often become the voice of reason for Mahi. While she gobbled on the burger in the last scene, Shiv, smartly did ask her out for a date. We think Shiv and Mahi do deserve a new season, what say?

After his big break in Mahi Way, Viraf Patel went on to star in shows like Teri Meri Love Stories, Ek Boondh Ishq and Naamkarann. He was recently seen giving a powerful performance in ALTBalaji’s Verdict: State VS Nanavati. Patel also turned entrepreneur with Frame Your Idea, a platform that helps writers reach out to filmmakers.

Siddhant Karnick as Ishaan Singh Ahluwalia

Mahi had a crush on Ishaan, and she was left stumped when he too got attracted to her. He was a suave, influential businessman who falls for Mahi. As the audience rooted for them to get together, Ishaan’s mean side soon came to the fore. The two broke up, but Ishaan eventually gets back to Mahi, and even proposes marriage. Given that she was under immense family pressure, Mahi agrees to get married but runs away realising that she will never be happy with him.

Sidhant Karnick was a popular model before venturing into acting. He made his debut playing the Head Boy Arjun Khanna in Remix. He then went on to play pivotal roles in shows like Pyaar Ki EK Kahani, Aasman Se Aage, Gustaakh Dil, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. Karnick was last seen in a cameo appearance in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2.

Monika Khanna-Mark Parakh as Roshni and Sid

Roshni and Sid were the only people who stood by Mahi, through thick and thin. The BFFs were inseparable and also acted as the saviour for our leading lady. Mahi, however, had her own share of mood swings where she fought and insulted her besties. But the two never let her go and made all efforts to bring a smile on her face.

After Mahi Way, Monika Khanna starred as the negative lead in Aasman Se Aage. Given that she rocked her antagonist portrayal, she was soon bombarded with more characters with grey shades. Khanna has been part of Pyaar Ka Dard Hai, Thapki and is currently seen on Ishq Subhan Allah.

An acclaimed pianist, Mark Parakh has been part of shows like Khottey Sikkey, Dekha Ek Khwab and more recently Ishqbaaaz.

