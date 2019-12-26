The cast of Kaahin Kissii Roz: Where are they now?

Kaahin Kissii Roz aired on Star Plus. (Express archive photo) Kaahin Kissii Roz aired on Star Plus. (Express archive photo)

When we think of revenge dramas on the small screen, the first show that comes to mind is Kaahin Kissii Roz. The daily was launched in 2001 at the 8:30 pm slot on Star Plus. When Kasautii Zindagii Kay got its timeslot, the thriller got pushed to the 11 pm slot. It was probably the first show that raked in big numbers airing so late.

Kaahin Kissii Roz had a successful run of more than three years, where apart from a generation leap, audiences were also treated to reincarnation drama. It starred Sudha Chandran, Mouli Ganguly and Yash Tonk in the lead roles. While Yash and Mouli tasted their first success with the show, it gave Sudha a new lease of life. Usually known for her danseuse roles, Chandran played the stylish vamp in this Ekta Kapoor serial. Her gorgeous sarees and huge bindis went on to become a style statement, and are still popular among a certain section of women.

As part of our flashback series, let us tell you what the cast of Kaahin Kissii Roz is up to these days.

Sudha Chandran as Ramola Sikand

Sudha Chandran played Ramola Sikand in Kaahin Kissii Roz. Sudha Chandran played Ramola Sikand in Kaahin Kissii Roz.

One of the most vicious characters on television, Ramola was true evil in disguise. She came across as the most caring mother but had the evilest plans for her (step) son Kunal. Even after her misdeeds were brought to light, she was not remorseful. Instead, she tried her best to carry on with her plans of killing Kunal for his property. Even when he gets reincarnated, she continues to ploy against him and his lady love.

At the age of 16, Sudha Chandran lost one of her legs in an accident. Her story was told in Telugu film Mayuri, which was later dubbed in other regional languages and remade in Hindi as Naache Maayuri. Even with the disability, Chandran continued dancing and amazed the audience with her acting skills. With more than 50 films in various languages, Sudha Chandran made her small screen debut with Rishtey. She has starred in many Ekta Kapoor’s productions like Hum Paanch, Kuchh Iss Tara, K-Street Pali Hill, Naagin and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein among more. She is currently seen in Bepannaah Pyarr and Tara From Satara.

Mouli Ganguly as Shaina Sikand

Mouli Ganguly played Shaina Sikand in Kaahin Kissii Roz. Mouli Ganguly played Shaina Sikand in Kaahin Kissii Roz.

Shaina came across as a docile young woman married to a rich family, but soon enough, the audience got to see her ferocious side. After being killed by her own family, she comes back to avenge the wrongdoing. Through the course of the show, we also got to see various other shades of Shaina, through the other characters that she played.

After making a mark as a model, Mouli Ganguly’s big break came with Kaahin Kissii Roz that made her an overnight success. She then went on to star in shows like CID, Saaksshi, Sarkarr, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Jamai Raja, and more recently Shakti- Astivta Ke Ehsaas Ki. Mouli has also been part of films like Raincoat, Chalo Paltai and Kissebaaz.

Yash Tonk as Kunal Sikand

Yash Tonk played Kunal Sikand in Kaahin Kissii Roz. Yash Tonk played Kunal Sikand in Kaahin Kissii Roz.

Kunal was the perfect man that any mother or wife could ask for. He was the adarsh beta to Ramola and even forgave all her sins against him. While initially, Kunal is suspected of killing his wife, the audience later got to know his reality. Apart from playing the suave Kunal, Yash also experimented with playing different characters depending on the twist and turns in the story.

Kaahin Kissii Roz became the turning point in Yash Tonk’s life. The actor post the daily went on star in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Vaada Raha, Sara Aakash, Pavitra Bandhan, Karam Apna Apna, Jaat Ki Jugni and more. He was last seen in Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. Yash has also enjoyed a successful stint in Bollywood with films like Ishq Vishk, Main Aur Mrs Khanna, Fight Club, Kucch Toh Hai, Jai Ho and more recently Manikarnika.

Mazher Sayed as Anish Sikand

Mazher Sayed played Anish Sikand in Kaahin Kissii Roz. Mazher Sayed played Anish Sikand in Kaahin Kissii Roz.

While he was Romala’s own flesh and blood, Anish too fell for his mother’s evil deeds. Anish and Kunal, being stepbrothers, always shared cold vibes. After Ramola pleads guilty and asks for forgiveness, she tries to create a rift between them. She also plans to kill Shaina, but Anish takes the bullet instead and slips into a coma. His wife Nisha gets killed by his own mother, and thus after regaining consciousness, he fights back his mother.

After working in theatre, Mazher Sayed made his big debut with Kaahin Kissii Roz. Although he played the parallel lead, his performance brought him a lot of recognition. He has also been part of shows like Saat Phere, Mrs Pammi Pyarelal, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin, Devanshi and Sasural Simar Ka. Mazher married his co-star Mouli Ganguly in 2010 and runs an event management company Gyan Productions.

Gauri Tonk as Nisha Sikand

Gauri Tonk played Nisha Sikand in Kaahin Kissii Roz. Gauri Tonk played Nisha Sikand in Kaahin Kissii Roz.

While Nisha was a good human being, she gets manipulated by Ramola, leading her to turn against Shaina. With the family business being run by Kunal, she feels her husband is looked down upon by Kunal and his wife. Only after Ramola shoots Anish, does she realise her mother-in-law’s hatred. When she threatens to unravel her true nature, Ramola even kills Nisha, marking the end of her character.

Kaahin Kissii Roz played matchmaker to not just Mouli and Mazher, as Yash Tonk and Gauri also got married soon. Gauri has also showcased her acting chops in shows like Mohi, Kora Kagaaz, Ek Boond Ishq and Tantra among more. A mother of two, Gauri and Yash also participated in Nach Baliye 2.

