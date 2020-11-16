The cast of FIR: Where are they now?

Kavita Kaushik-starrer FIR aired for nine years on SAB TV. (Photo: YouTube)

In 2006, SAB TV launched FIR, a show that encapsulated the lives of the police. And breaking a stereotype, the show had a female cop as the protagonist.

Created by Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli, the show starred Kavita Kaushik in the lead role of Chandramukhi Chautala. Each episode saw the abled inspector and her three loyal constables dealing with various cases. To make things fun, these cops would not just solve crime but also domestic issues in the neighbourhood. The show wrapped up in 2015. However, you can watch its episodes on Youtube and SonyLIV.

Today, as part of our flashback series, let us tell you what the cast of FIR is up to these days.

Kavita Kaushik as Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala

Kavita Kaushik left everyone surprised when she took up the role of the gutsy female cop. It was a first for a female actor back then. She worked on a Haryanvi accent for the same and created an aura that remains unmatched. Given the popularity of the character, the channel has contractually bounded Kaushik from playing a similar character again.

Kavita Kaushik played Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR. (Photo: YouTube and Kavita Kaushik/Instagram) Kavita Kaushik played Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR. (Photo: YouTube and Kavita Kaushik/Instagram)

While Kavita started her journey with Kutumb, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and FIR changed her career overnight. While she took a break and did Tota Weds Maina, she was soon called back, given the show’s dipping ratings. After FIR, the actor has been seen in shows like Kesar, Kumkum, Dr. Bhanumati On Duty, Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa among others. She recently re-entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant.

Gopi Bhalla as Head Constable Gopinath Gandotra

Gopinath was the head constable in Inspector Chautala’s team. His quirky style of speaking English made for some fun moments on the show. He would also be often seen bragging about his achievements.

Gopi Bhalla played Gopinath Gandotra in FIR. (Photo: YouTube and Gopi Bhalla/Instagram) Gopi Bhalla played Gopinath Gandotra in FIR. (Photo: YouTube and Gopi Bhalla/Instagram)

FIR is the highlight of Gopi Bhalla’s career. The actor is often seen interacting with his fans in his inimitable style. He has also been part of shows like Hum Aapke Hain In Laws, Gopi Gadha Aur Gupshup, Dr. Madhumati On Duty, Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan and Deewane Anjane among others. Bhalla has also featured in Punjabi films. He recently posted a video wishing his good friend Kavita Kaushik for Bigg Boss 14.

Kiku Sharda as Constable Mulayam Singh Gulgule

Mulayam Singh Gulgule was funny from the word go. He would be seen sharing some random crazy ideas with his boss Chandramukhi Chautala, whenever a case would come to them. His jokes also left the audience in splits.

Kiku Sharda played Mulayam Singh Gulgule in FIR. (Photo: YouTube and Kiku Sharda/Instagram) Kiku Sharda played Mulayam Singh Gulgule in FIR. (Photo: YouTube and Kiku Sharda/Instagram)

Kiku Sharda started his career with Hatim, playing the sidekick Hobo. Apart from enacting fictional characters, the actor is also known for imitating popular celebrities. Sharda has also been part of shows like Bhootwala Serial, Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa among others. His association with Comedy Nights with Kapil brought him immense fame. Apart from TV shows, he has also been seen in several movies like Race, Jawaani Jaaneman, No Problem, Happy New Year. Earlier this year, he played an important part in Angrezi Medium, and is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sandeep Anand as Constable Billu

Constable Billu was the naive and sweet one among Chautala’s subordinates. Given his sombre personality, he would often be seen facing his boss’ wrath. However, he was one of the best cops in the team.

Sandeep Anand played Billu in FIR. (Photo: YouTube and Sandeep Anand/Instagram) Sandeep Anand played Billu in FIR. (Photo: YouTube and Sandeep Anand/Instagram)

Sandeep Anand is known for his comic roles. Post FIR, he was seen in Sun Yaar Chill Maar, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and May I Come in Madam. There was a buzz that he may join The Kapil Sharma Show, but Anand refuted the same.

Shiv Panditt as Chief Inspector Hanuman Prasad Pandey

Hanuman Prasad Pandey brought in the much needed male charm in FIR. He was Chandramukhi Chautala’s senior, and the two would often be seen getting into funny banter. His equations with the constables also tickled the audience’s funny bones. Prasad also had a very filmy personality, and even had the tough Chandramukhi fall in love with him. The makers also brought in a temporary track wherein the two were seen getting married.

Shiv Panditt played Hanuman Prasad Pandey in FIR. (Photo: YouTube and Shiv Panditt/Instagram) Shiv Panditt played Hanuman Prasad Pandey in FIR. (Photo: YouTube and Shiv Panditt/Instagram)

Shiv Panditt started his career as a host before making his debut as an actor with FIR. His acclaimed works include films like Shaitan, Boss, Khuda Haafiz and web show Selection Day. Apart from hosting several cricket shows, Panditt also anchored Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3.

Ali Asgar as Senior Inspector Raj Aaryan

Post Hanuman’s exit, the romantic Raj Aaryan entered Imaan Chowki as a senior inspector. While he lost his heart to Chandramukhi Chautala in the first meeting, her subordinates did not take kindly to his presence.

Ali Asgar played Raj Aaryan in FIR. (Photo: YouTube and Ali Asgar/Instagram) Ali Asgar played Raj Aaryan in FIR. (Photo: YouTube and Ali Asgar/Instagram)

Ali Asgar has been a popular face in television and films for a long time. With a career spanning more than three decades, the actor has been seen in shows like Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Comedy Circus, Jeannie Aur Juju, Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, Comedy Nights with Kapil and Kanpur Wale Khuranas. He is currently seen playing the lead role in Akbar Ka Bal Birbal on Star Bharat.

Aamir Ali as Chief Inspector Bajrang Pandey

Fashioned as the small screen version of Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey, Bajrang Pandey was a colourful officer. Stylish, funny, with a flamboyant personality, Pandey shared a cracking chemistry with Chandramukhi Chautala. While his character exited after a few episodes, it was brought back on audiences’ demand.

Aamir Ali played Bajrang Pandey in FIR. (Photo: YouTube and Aamir Ali/Instagram) Aamir Ali played Bajrang Pandey in FIR. (Photo: YouTube and Aamir Ali/Instagram)

A successful model, Aamir Ali made his acting debut with the film Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai? While his Bollywood career never took off, he has had a successful stint on television. Ali has done shows like Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Ek Hasina Thi, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls among others. He was also the winner of Nach Baliye 3 along with wife Sanjeeda Sheikh. Last seen in Navrangi Re, Ali is now awaiting the release of his digital debut Naxalbari.

Other popular actors who played pivotal roles in FIR include Bharti Singh, Vipul Roy, Chitrashi Rawat, Karan Grover, Juhi Parmar, Rakesh Bedi, Kamya Panjabi, Zarina Wahab and Dilip Joshi.

