The cast of Filmi Chakkar: Where are they now?

Every movie buff enjoyed the one-of-a-kind show Filmi Chakkar that aired on Zee TV. The serial was based on a family, passionate about movies. And the love for cinema got them to relate their lives’ happening with different film sequences. They even figured out escapades from their problems with the help of film tales.

Advertising

Filmi Chakkar was very popular in the 90s but sadly, there’s no trace of the show on the internet. The title song that defined the theme of the series and its characters, will definitely take people on a trip down the memory lane, who have grown up watching it. Interestingly, not many know that the series was initially directed by actor Rajeev Khandelwal before Ashoke Pandit took over.

As part of our flashback series, let us tell you what the cast of Filmi Chakkar is up to these days…

Satish Shah as Prashant

Prashant was a typical hero material in this TV show. The adarsh beta was caught between his love for films and his mother’s hatred towards them. He was also a romantic and would indulge in many song-dance sequence with his loving wife. While Prashant tried hard to be a strict father, his filmy personality got the better of him.

Advertising

Being in the industry for almost 50 years, Satish Shah has a huge work profile that consists of projects in television and films. While on the small screen, Shah is known for shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Ghar Jamai among others; he has been appreciated for his performance in films like Main Hoon Na, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge among more. Satish Shah was last seen in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2 on Hotstar.

Ratna Pathak Shah as Rukmani

Before people fell in love with Indravardan and Maya’s jodi, Prashant and Rukmani were the ones giving couple goals to the audience. You can imagine the filminess of Rukmani’s character just by the name. She was a match made in heaven for Prashant as they both loved films more than themselves. It was a pleasure watching Ratna Pathak, the otherwise controlled actor, going overboard as Rukmani. She also indulged in some really dramatic moments as she dealt with her movie-hating saas and naughty kids.

An alumna of National School of Drama, Ratna Pathak Shah has been acting from a young age. She has been actively involved in theatre along with mother Dina and sister Supriya. Married to Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak’s renowned work in the last decade include Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Golmaal 3, Ek Mai Aur Ekk Tu, Khoobsurat, Kapoor and Sons and Lipstick Under My Burkha. Apart from appearing in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2, Shah was last seen in Netflix drama Selection Day.

Shammi Aunty as Dadi maa

The only person in the family who hated films. Her husband was a film producer, who had run away from home after ending up in big debts, as his film flopped. As Dadi waited years for his return, she started hating films, that caused her family this big loss.

Born as Rabadi, in a Parsi family, Shammi signed her first film Ustad Pedro when she was just 18. With over 200 films to her credit, Shammi Aunty, as she is fondly called, last appeared in Boman Irani-Farah Khan starrer Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. On the television front, she has been part of shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke and Shararat among more. Shammi passed away last year at the age of 88.

Omkar Kapoor-Kavin Dave as Chintu-Bunty

The kids, just like their parents, were complete movie buffs. They were, in fact, more dramatic than their mom and dad. Chintu and Bunty would stay hooked to the television watching the latest films and even indulged in some dialogue baazi. The kids would often also leave their parents stunned as they enacted dramatic film scenes.

A popular child actor, Omkar Kapoor has been part of films like Masoom, Judaai, Hero No 1, Judwaa among more. After assisting filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan, Omkar made a comeback with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Quite appreciated for his acting skills, good looks and physique, Kapoor went on to also star in U, Me Aur Ghar, Jhoota Kahin Ka. He made his digital debut with Kaushiki and has also starred in Bhoot Purva.

After a series of outing as a young actor, Kavin Dave became popular in the advertising circuit as a model. He made his Bollywood debut with Mumbai Meri Jaan and has also worked in films like My Name Is Khan, I Hate Luv Storys, Crook, Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi and Kick. Dave has also tried his hands in Gujarati and Telugu films. His popular work on the small screen include Rishta.com and Saat Phero Ki Hera Pheri.