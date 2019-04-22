The cast of Dekh Bhai Dekh: Where are they now?

Once upon a time, television was not about saas-bahu sagas or naagins or dayans. There were light-hearted comedies that the entire family could binge on. While F.R.I.E.N.D.S was rocking the charts in Hollywood, some Indian shows too had the audience hooked to their TV screens. Today, most people, who have witnessed the magical 90s, reminisce about the kind of shows that aired back in time.

One such show is Dekh Bhai Dekh. Watch one episode of the series, and you will be addicted to it. Produced by Jaya Bachchan, Dekh Bhai Dekh was written and directed by Anand Mahendroo. The show depicted the day-to-day life of the Diwans, who lived in a palatial bungalow in Mumbai. The oh-so-relatable situations and equations made the show a fun watch for the entire family.

Before you start day-dreaming about the fabulous cult show or sneakily watch an episode on YouTube at work, let’s take a look at what the stars of Dekh Bhai Dekh are up to now.

Sushma Seth as Sarla and N.K.Shivpuri as Raj Diwan

The real boss of the family, Sarla was a social activist, always on the lookout to change society for the better. She was ably supported by her ex-colonel husband Raj. The couple shared a warm camaraderie and were role models for other family members. They spoilt their grandchildren with love but pulled them up whenever they were wrong. Being fitness enthusiasts, they were also seen going for a morning walk quite often.

While Sushma is also remembered for her role in Dhadkan, she is currently working extensively in theatre. Not much is known about NK Shivpuri.

Navin Nischol as Balraj

The forgetful Balraj Diwan was the elder son of the family, and quite a workaholic. While his wife kept pestering him to spend some time with the family, he just wanted to impress his bosses. He was also the only sensible person in this mad family.

Navin Nischol, who played the role of Balraj, passed away in 2011 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Farida Jalal as Suhasini

The older bahu in the family, Suhasini was caring, loving and quite dramatic! Back then too, the show sent out a strong message as Suhasini ran a successful beauty parlour along with handling family duties. And it was sweet to see her in-laws backing her wholeheartedly. Her style of saying ‘ae ji o ji sunoji’ to her husband definitely made us smile.

Post the show, Farida Jalal portrayed some pivotal roles in films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Kabi Khushi Kabhi Gham among others. She was last seen in ZEE5’s web series Parchayee.

Shekhar Suman as Sameer

The younger son of the family, Sameer was the funny man in the show. Also, he was the super cool chachu (uncle) to the entire household and quite a favourite among the kids. A romantic at heart, Sameer is also remembered for his weird style of saying, ‘Ha’.

After the show, Shekhar Suman went on to become a household name with his chat show Movers and Shakers. He was last seen in TV show Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie.

Bhavana Balsavar as Sunita

The loving choti bahu of the family, Sunita was a writer who used her daily family experiences in her novel. Quite a sweetheart, she was nicknamed ‘chachi’ even by the elders in the house. A loving mother and wife, Sunita had her share of quirky one-liners in the show.

Last seen in Belan Wali Bahu, Bhavana is actively involved in theatre. She has also been part of plays by her mother Shobha Khote.

Vishal Singh as Sanjay aka Sanju

Sanjay, fondly called as Sanju, was a fun young boy who, according to his mother, was always picking up his girlfriends’ parents from the airport and station. Sanju was the butt of the family’s jokes. The title track even had the visuals of Sameer pulling off Sanju’s towel, leaving him only in his underwear.

Unlike this goofy character, Vishal Singh went on to pick up serious roles on television. Having replaced Karan Mehra, he is currently seen playing Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Natasha Singh as Kirti

The bubbly teenager Kirti was the darling of the family. She shared a friendly relationship with her mother and chachi and was loved by her grandparents. Kirti was always at loggerheads with her brother Sanju, and the two fought the most for the telephone. She also made sure he got into trouble while he tried to impress girls.

Post a few television shows, Natasha made her Bollywood debut with Mission 11 July, which unfortunately failed at the box office. A fitness enthusiast, Kirti keeps motivating people to work out through her Instagram posts.

Arhhan ‘Sunny’ Singh as Vishal and Karishma Acharya as Aabha

The two kids of Sameer and Sunita – Vishal and Aabha were mostly seen holidaying with their maternal grandparents. Joining hands with Sanju and Kirti, Vishal and Aabha would bring the house down with their naughtiness.

While Arhhan was last seen in Paathshala alongside Shahid Kapoor, he was also in the news after Anushka Sharma shared a video of herself pulling up the actor for loitering. As for Karishma, she is a successful designer and stylist in Mumbai.

Amar Upadhyay as Sahil

Sahil’s entry happened quite late in the show. A cousin of Sameer and Balraj, Sahil was more like a friend to Sanju. His addition added more craziness to the already hilarious Diwan family.

Amar Upadhyay has had a successful run on the small screen. He played the most loved character of Mihir in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He also appeared in movies like Dhund and LOC among others. Post his stint in Bigg Boss 5, he got back to the small screen and has been part of shows like Sath Nibhana Saathiya, Ek Deewana Tha and Ishqbaaaz.

Deven Bhojani as Kareema

As the stay-at-home servant Kareema, Deven was a riot. Through the course of the show, the audience got to see many shades of Kareema. He would also often sport various avatars. A loyal servant, Kareema was the go-to-person for family members as he had atrocious solutions to any problem.

Deven was last seen in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2. Also, an acclaimed writer-director, Deven helmed Sumit Sambhal Lega on Star Plus.

Urvashi Dholakia as Shilpa

One of her firsts acting projects, Urvashi was seen as Sanju’s girlfriend Shilpa. While she was the demanding girlfriend leaving Sanju crazy, she had a warm equation with the other family members.

Urvashi Dholakia went on to play many roles on television, out of which Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay is still iconic. Winner of Bigg Boss 6, she was last seen in Chandrakanta- Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha.