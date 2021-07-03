The Big Picture teaser: Ranveer Singh promises a ‘unique’ show, see video

Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday dropped the teaser of his upcoming Colors show The Big Picture, just hours after announcing his small screen debut.

The teaser features Ranveer describing the format of the quiz show. It begins with the Bollywood star talking about his popular on-screen characters – from Bittoo of Band Baaja Baaraat to Khilji of Padmaavat – as stills of these avatars appear in the background.

The actor then reveals that The Big Picture will have contestants face questions in the form of pictures, and their answers will help them win “crores”.

The Big Picture is expected to be a treat for Ranveer Singh’s fans, who haven’t seen him on screen since his 2019 release Gully Boy.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has 83 and Sooryavanshi ready for release. He also Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and the Anniyan remake in his kitty.

Along with his small-screen debut, Ranveer Singh will also soon embrace the digital medium as he is set to collaborate with Bear Grylls for an adventure show. The big-budget adventure series will stream on Netflix.