The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh dances to Deepika Padukone’s song Ghoomar

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh made his television debut recently with The Big Picture on Colors. The quiz show gives a chance to contestants to win Rs 5 crore by answering 12 picture-based questions. While the format is getting mixed reviews from fans, what has really impressed viewers is the camaraderie that Ranveer shares with contestants.

In the last two episodes, the game saw Karishma Toor, a constable from Haryana, and Abhay Singh, a teacher from Gorakhpur, winning big amounts. And now, in the upcoming weekend episode, the Gully Boy star will be seen matching step with the next contestant. The Rajasthani woman will present Ranveer with a traditional turban, which will leave him overjoyed. They will also perform on Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone’s song “Ghoomar”.

Sharing the fun video, Colors TV tweeted, “Baisaheb ne seekhaya Ranveer ko Ghoomar dance The Big Picture ke manch par. Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.”

Ranveer Singh recently hosted the media on The Big Picture set, where he gave a glimpse of the game show and also answered a few questions. While answering indianexpress.com’s question on how he would paint his life’s ‘big picture’, Ranveer blushed as he replied after a long pause, “Woah! I would want a lovely house where my wife, my kids and my family are around, playing around joyfully. Everyone is happy and healthy. I don’t know what else to ask other than that I am able to entertain till my last day. This is my life’s big picture.” He also joked that if his show manages to be a hit, he will also buy a farmhouse like the show’s co-producer Salman Khan.

The Bajirao Mastani actor further spoke about the game show and shared that he has been working hard for it. While he has been doing his homework well, he revealed that his wife too has given him some tips which he is trying to follow. “Deepika always has constructive criticism for me, which I take very positively. I showed her my mock sessions. She gave me some tips and raised some very good points. I noted those points and imbibed them. I am really grateful that I have a sharp wife as a partner, who enhances my work through her constructive criticism,” he shared.

Co-produced by SKTV and Banijay Asia, The Big Picture airs on Colors every weekend at 8 pm.