The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh breaks down after meeting his ‘God’ Govinda, doesn’t let go of his feet. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh was overwhelmed to see Govinda on his show, The Big Picture. A video shared by Colors on Instagram shows Ranveer breaking down in tears after meeting Govinda, who tried to placate him.

Ranveer introduced Govinda to the audience and called him his ‘God’. “On this blessed day, my God himself is coming to meet us. The one and only, the hero number one, Govinda,” Ranveer said as a video of him breaking down played. In another video, Ranveer lay at Govinda’s feet, holding onto them. Govinda appeared to be quite touched by the overflow of love. The duo danced to songs such as ‘Ishq Hai Suhana’, ‘UP Wala Thumka’ and more. Ranveer also revealed that he learned to rap not during Gully Boy but by learning the lyrics to Govinda’s song, ‘Stop That’, from Gambler. Govinda’s family–wife Sunita, daughter Tina and son Yashvardan Ahuja also joined in through video calls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Ranveer has often expressed his adulation for Govinda, and has called him a ‘legend’. During a group interview in 2014 to promote Kill Dil, in which they both starred together, he said, “Govindaji is a legend and the one reason to watch the film. He really is a master and his approach is very, very old school. I am probably one of his biggest fans. I have seen his films — some of them more than 50 times. I have seen all his songs. I don’t love all of his movies but I love him. He is an icon.”

Ranveer’s latest release was 83, in which he played the role of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev.