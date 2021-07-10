The Big Picture new video: Ranveer Singh’s quiz show aims to test contestants’ visual perception

The registration for The Big Picture will begin from 9:30 pm on July 17. (Photo: ColorsTV/Instagram)

A trailer for Ranveer Singh’s upcoming quiz show The Big Picture was released by Colors TV. The show, which will be his debut in the small screen medium, will test contestants’ knowledge and visual memory.

The trailer has Ranveer talking about famous personalities like Isaac Newton, the Wright brothers, Kalpana Chawla, and Mahatma Gandhi and how they perceived things differently than others or were perceived differently by disparate groups of people.

The actor appears to be hammering home the point that perspective plays a big role in life. One presumes visual perception is going to play a big role in the quiz show. The registration for the show will begin from 9:30 pm on July 17.

The promo was shared on Instagram. The post’s caption read, “Tasveer se taqdeer badalne ka intezaar ho gaya khatam kyunki The Big Picture ke registrations ho rahe hain shuru 17th July, raat 9.30 baje se. Toh milte hain aap.”

Earlier, Ranveer had explained the show in a statement and said, “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me.”

The Big Picture will also stream on Voot and Jio.