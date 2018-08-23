CBS’ The Big Bang Theory to wrap up after 12 seasons

The Big Bang Theory to wrap up in 2019. The Big Bang Theory to wrap up in 2019.

CBS says the upcoming 12th season of The Big Bang Theory will be the last.

The series began about geeky physicist roommates portrayed by Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki and expanded to include their friends, girlfriends and then wives. Other stars include Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch and Kaley Cuoco. Parsons’ work on the show has earned him four Emmy awards and a Golden Globe. CBS also airs a prequel about his character called Young Sheldon.

There’s also a UCLA scholarship created by and named for the series to support undergrad study in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Over its 12 year run, the show has become one of the highest-rated comedies on television and has seen cameos from personalities including Stephen Hawking, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ellen DeGeneres, Stan Lee, Bill Gates to name a few.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, the show is filmed in front of a live audience. The initial seasons received a lot of praise but over the years the show has come under the scanner for its declining comic quality. Nevertheless, The Big Bang Theory is credited for introducing a lot to the current pop culture with its repetitive dialogues and character traits. Not just in the US, the show has received a lot of praise all over the world.

Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory premieres on September 24. The series finale will air in May 2019.

(With inputs from AP)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd