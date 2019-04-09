The Big Bang Theory director hints at an open-ended finale

The Big Bang Theory director Mark Cendrowski has teased an open-end finale of the hit sitcom, saying the writers did not plan to put an end to the show with “finality”.

He said they wanted to show that “people’s lives still go on” after curtains down on its 12-season run.

“The final episode has not been written completely yet. It’s been outlined. I will say the one thing about how they’ve approached the whole season.

“When we learned that this was to be the last season… writers have approached it not so much as the show is wrapping up and we’ll never see them again and the finality of it all. It’s going to be the last episode and it’s going to end, but people’s lives still go on,” Cedrowski told Deadline.

Starring Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar, Big Bang is one of the most popular shows on television.

The director said unlike other shows promising an explosive climax, “Big Bang” will not be ‘the end’ as we know it for Sheldon, Amy, Leonard, Penny, Howard, Bernadette and Raj.

“The characters will be giving the idea that their lives continue on. It’s not going to be an atomic bomb where things blow up and you never see anybody again,” the director said.

The show’s finale will be followed by the second season finale of ‘Big Bang’ beloved spin-off “Young Sheldon”, led by Iain Armitage’s younger version of the popular character, which also voice stars Parsons.

Big Bang finale is set to air on May 16.